I Refuse to Sacrifice My Career to Fund My Stepson’s Expenses

Dear Bright Side,

A few years ago, I fell in love with what I thought to be the woman of my dreams. There was only one thing between us that clashed. She had a son, and I never wanted children, but I was sure we’d be able to work past that and have the life we dreamed of.

After we got married, I decided to live with my wife and stepson in her house. My wife doesn’t work, and her ex doesn’t pay child support, so I have been covering all of my stepson’s expenses since we’ve been married.

But I’m in a career that is no longer feasible for me and have been wanting to change for quite a few years already. Every time I try to save for this long-awaited career change, something happens. There are always new needs that drain my funds, and I’m starting to get fed up with it.