20+ Photos That Prove Kids Are Natural Scene-Stealers

Almost every parent is sure that their child is unique, beautiful and photogenic, even if it doesn’t seem so to others. But it happens that we look at pictures of other people’s children and can’t help but admire them, because the photos really convey the mood and atmosphere of events. We put together photos that are just filled with children’s spontaneity.
“The butterfly we raised landed right on my daughter’s nose.”
“Took my daughter to a strawberry farm. I look forward to showing it to all her future dates!”
- This is the kind of picture that the kid will be super embarrassed by for years until she finally hits a stage of adulthood where she becomes very proud of it. © thefockinfury / Reddit
“My 2-year-old daughter is resting after a children’s birthday party.”
“My son tries to impress a girl who is 2 years older.”
“Laur is so proud of the worm she found, calling it ‘record breaking.’”
When a child doesn’t really like to get a haircut:
“It’s probably the best photo I’ve ever taken in my entire life.”
When it tastes good, it tastes good.
“My daughter. Basin. Happiness.”
“My son found a pair of scissors and cut his hair. Himself.”
“My cousin shows me the fish.”
“My dad and his buggy, 1973”
“Daughters by the fireplace”
When you can’t contain your emotions:
“My son is very worried about his friend who had surgery yesterday.”
“My daughter broke her arm and thinks the cast makes her look cool. I somewhat agree!”
“He dreamed about an ant farm and he got it!”
“My grandnephew met Santa Claus.”
“Whenever my daughter walks past child mannequins, she likes to pretend she’s one of them.”
“My 3-year-old daughter wanted to jump in puddles. I said, ‘No! You’ll get wet.’ But then I thought, ‘Why not?’ She loved it.”
And these children inherited their beauty from different nations of the world. Take a peek.