I Left My Own Wedding After What I Found on His Laptop

The night before my wedding, I got a text from one of my fiancé’s coworkers: “Check his laptop. Please.” That was it. No context, no explanation.

He was in the shower, so I opened his laptop, heart pounding. I wasn’t expecting much. Maybe something about cold feet or dumb jokes. But there was a folder with my name on it.

Inside were messages and pictures. He and my sister. Calling each other “baby.” Talking about me like I was a joke. Planning a future together.