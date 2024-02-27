10 People Shared Real Life Stories With Unbelievable Plot Twists
In the tapestry of real-life narratives, there exist tales that transcend the boundaries of imagination, leaving us spellbound and questioning the very fabric of reality. In this captivating exploration, we delve into the intriguing accounts of ten individuals who have generously shared their personal experiences, each woven with an incredible plot twist that defies anticipation.
- I was representing the USA in an international ping pong tournament in Osaka, Japan. The night before, I wandered over to the tournament site to check it out. When there, I noticed a guy wearing a Chinese team jacket. They were and still are the best in the world. Being somewhat cocky, I went over and asked him if he would like to hit some. He did, and we eventually played a best-of-three match.
I was playing well and managed to eke out a win. Back with my teammates, I modestly mentioned that I had beaten a Chinese player. To my astonishment, some skepticism was expressed. Being fed up, the next day I suggested to the most skeptical teammate that we stroll over to where the Chinese team was camped out. I didn’t see the player from last night, so I started talking to one of the other Chinese players. Finally, I casually mentioned that I had won a match with one of his teammates. “Which one?” he asked.
“Well I... Oh, there he is, walking over now.”
“Ah yes,” he said, “That’s Mr. Chen. He’s our cook.” Carl Grant / Quora
- I was eating at Wendy’s when I was approached by Morgan Freeman. He looked me in the eye and said, “No one will ever believe you.” He then grabbed my fries and walked away. Joe Samson / Quora
- When my best friend was about 9 years old, she lived with her parents in a small, sleepy village in Austria. One day, she was walking home. As it was lunchtime on a Sunday, all the streets were empty. She was walking down the main street all by herself when she noticed something strange a few blocks down the road: a leopard.
My friend was scared stiff. She didn’t dare to run because she didn’t want to attract its attention. And she knew she would never be able to outrun it. So she just stood there motionless. After a while, the leopard turned away and went in another direction. My friend ran home and told her parents, but they thought she had made it up. After all, there are no leopards in Austria. Nicole Kolisch / Quora
- A friend of mine was fairly new in Japan and went to Yoyogi Park, the most popular and well-known park in Tokyo. He was playing some sport with his friends for a while, and went home as it started raining. On his way back to his house, he realized that he forgot his iPad on a bench at the park. He felt hopeless as the electronics left in public quickly get lost, at least that was the commonsense we generally have, but he went back anyway to where he was in the park.
He looked at the bench where he left his iPad, and saw a newspaper. He removed the newspaper, and there it was. His iPad was sitting there intact! But why was there a newspaper on iPad? Well, apparently, a kind-hearted anonymous person thought the beautiful iPad shouldn’t get wet in the rain. Rika Ishii / Quora
- When I was 5 years old, I was in a restaurant with my mum and brothers when I saw this man across our table. I just couldn’t stop looking at him, thinking to myself that I really knew him. As a 5-year-old kid, I just felt drawn to him. I finally told my mum and I ask her who that man was.
When she saw him, she was gobsmacked; he was the obstetrician that had delivered me; basically he was the first face, the first human being I ever saw in the whole world in my whole life. Note that after that moment, my birth, I have never seen him again. But somehow I recognized him! After the first shock, my mum went to talk to him, he remembered my mum as I was the only red hair child he has ever delivered (in Brazil). When we told him what had just happened, he was also amazed and said that he will always tell this story. Marcia Jones / Quora
- After my father died suddenly, I had to clean out his place and dispose of any of his things that we didn’t want to keep. In his things was his cell phone. I got all the contacts out of it and then turned the phone off for the last time and put it in a drawer in my office. I spent that first week sort of in shock and planning for the funeral and settling his estate.
At one point, I had wondered why I hadn’t felt that he was around me. About 5 minutes later, my phone rang. Caller ID showed it was my Dad calling from his cell phone number. What!!! I just sat there in shock for a couple of rings, trying to process it. I answered the phone and there was nobody there. I rushed from my house to my office and his phone was still in the drawer and still turned off. Gordon Miller / Quora
- My best friend’s 5-year-old son stayed with me for a week (my friend and her husband went on holiday). I was pregnant at that time. One evening, after bringing him back home from the park, I was panting walking home. As soon as he got home, he disappeared into the bathroom. I could hear running water, but didn’t think much of it. I thought he was washing his hands (and he takes long). While he was doing his thing, I went to the kitchen to warm up dinner, I saw him pull a chair to the bathroom. Obviously, this wasn’t normal.
I followed him to the bathroom, but he asked me not to come in for two minutes. When he finally opened the door, he’s filled the bathtub with hot water, added soap for bubbles, cologne for smell (he probably didn’t realize that soap had smell too). And he’d kept the chair just outside the bath tub, so I could sit and soak my feet in hot water. He said that’s what dad did when his mum was expecting his sibling. It takes away all the pain, he said! Unknown user / Quora
- My dad passed away in 1997. A couple of years later, I was driving home after a visit with my mom at her house. My wife and two kids were in the car with me.
Out of the blue, a scent came into the vehicle. Immediately, I knew what it was but kept quiet. My son who was about 4 at the time spoke out loud, “What is that smell?” My wife looked straight at me and said, “Did you smell that too? That is your father.” J Em / Quora
- This happened to my aunt in the 80s. She had this weird dream about being abducted and medically tested inside a UFO. The classic alien nightmare. She thought nothing more of it.
A few days later, she goes to a routine dentist appointment and gets an x-ray. The dentist shows her the x-ray image and there seems to be something under one of her molars. I saw the x-ray myself and there was what I would guess is a metal rectangular object in there. Anyway, the dentist decides they got to take it out. They make an appointment to do just that, something close to a week later.
They finally get to the appointment, and begin. Here’s where it gets weird. They find nothing. The dentists take another x-ray. Nothing. Gone. I saw that x-ray too. Nothing there. Weirder still, she says she had the same dream again two nights before returning to the dentist. Ian Burelle / Quora
- [Diner] Waitress: Police officers, and kids 5 and under eat for free.
*Me, discreetly nudging my 6 year-old*
My 6-year-old: I’m a police. Graham Kritzer / Twitter
