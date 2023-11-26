10+ Spine-Tingling Mysteries That Will Shake You to Your Core

Some experiences in life can send shivers down your spine, leaving you scared or utterly bewildered. Whether encountering eerie phenomena or facing perplexing situations, these bizarre moments often leave people feeling lost. So, many turn to the online world to share these mysterious incidents in search of a logic explanation.

  • I was taking the trash out at night in super remote area, so I knew for a fact we were the only ones around here. Getting close to the road I hear very clearly “help me” from a female voice. Even knowing there’s such a slim chance of there being another living person around, I still feel like I should look around and check it out in case I wasn’t just hearing things and someone actually needed help.
    I take about two steps in the direction I thought I heard it, and I hear a giggle in the same exact voice. I turn around and walk promptly back up the driveway. Anyone who actually needed help wouldn’t be laughing, I don’t think. © Radirondacks / Reddit
  • 1985. My ex-wife and I were sleeping. There was a small sliver of light coming in through the window from a streetlight, so the room and bed were dimly visible. Our black Pomeranian was at the end of the bed asleep. I dreamt that I woke up, reached down to pet him, and he turned into a glossy black bivalve/oyster thing which opened up to reveal rows of gleaming glass teeth.
    I woke up to my ex backpedalling up the bed over the pillows towards the wall. I asked, “What’s wrong??” She said, “What is that shiny black clam thing with the teeth at the end of the bed?? Where’s the dog?” We had had the same nightmare at the same time. This still gives me a chill. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I was driving about 50 mph, and a car ran a stop sign on an on-ramp and pulled out right in front of me. I remember bracing for impact, and then I was about 300 yards down the highway and I saw the car at the ramp in my rearview, just about to pull out. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I remember driving my car to this intersection in this rural area, and I’m checking both sides because of terrible blind spots. In the corner of my eye, my mother is sitting there and says something like, “It’s all clear my way.” I look back and she isn’t there. My mother had been dead for a few years at this point. This was also in the middle of the day, and I’ve never had it happen since. © mYl1ttl3PWNY / Reddit
  • I was on vacation in Florida visiting a friend. We were walking on the beach on a perfectly sunny day when everything went black for a second. I thought it was weird but explained it away thinking that my eyes were playing tricks on me until he looked at me and said, “Did everything go black for a second?” © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I was about 12 years old, and woke up in the middle of the night needing to go to the toilet. I walked across the hall to the little bathroom, hit the lights, and was about to reach for the toilet when I glanced up and saw a face in the mirror. It was not my face. It was as if someone was on the other side, standing to the right, with their face right next to the glass, staring at me.
    I only saw it for the briefest moment, but it is seared into my brain. I screamed, and ran out of there to find my Dad. Of course, my dad investigated, then calmed me down, or tried to. Eventually we had a prayer session, because I was so freaked out. Eventually, I must have gone back to sleep...
    Fast-forward to my 30s. I’d forgotten all about the event. One night while visiting, my dad quietly brings it up, “Remember that one time you saw a face in the mirror?” It suddenly came back to me in a rush of memory, sending a chill down my spine. “Yeah, I remember,” I said. “Well,” he said, “I sometimes think about that night.” He looked down at the floor, with a serious expression, “I saw it too.”
    He went on to describe exactly what I’d seen. We have no idea what that was. Apparently, when he investigated, he saw it and had a freak out of his own. Apparently the prayer session was as much for his own nerves as mine. I respect him for keeping that tidbit from me till my thirties, but I kinda wish he’d never told me. © liberatedman / Reddit
  • One day when I was about 8 I didn’t go to school because I was sick. My friend was supposed to bring me homework, but he never came. Then, my granddad came home from work, and he told me that that friend had died. I was devastated. That same night, I had a dream. I was with my friend at a playground next to our school, and we were talking. He told me that he is safe, and it didn’t hurt when that car hit him.
    The next day, my mother wanted to talk to me about that situation, and she asked me if I wanted to know what happened. I told her that I know everything because my friend told me. She thought that my granddad told me, but he did not. He said that he did not want to tell me without her knowing it.
    That night, I had a dream again, and I was talking to him again. We were playing and having fun, and he told me that he really had to go, and we won’t see each other ever again. The next day was his funeral, and I really haven’t had a dream about him ever since. © nithararith / Reddit
  • I was working on my motorcycle in a dirt lot where I had crashed it trying to do a sick drift, breaking off the clutch lever and the gear shifter. I had brought a wrench set with me, and I was using one of them to take off a bolt when I put it down on the ground to finish unscrewing the bolt with my hand.
    Two minutes later, I went to pick it back up, and it was gone. I ran all around this dirt lot looking for it to no avail, luckily I had a spare in the car. Fixed the bike and drove back to my apartment to shower as I was filthy. I walked in my room and sitting on my desk was the wrench. I was dumbfounded. © steampunker13 / Reddit
  • I once clocked out of work at 6pm (like I always did at the time) and began my hour-long train ride home. After I had found a seat, I went to sleep and woke up just before my station. From the station, it is a short bus journey (10–15 minutes) to reach home. During the entire journey, I didn’t use my phone and I don’t wear a watch, so I didn’t really notice the time anywhere. When I reached home, my family surprised me with: “You’re home early, everything alright?”
    I look at the wall-clock, and it is about to be 6pm. I was too shocked to understand what happened. Checked other watches, cellphones, etc, and the time is absolutely right. A few days later, the admin emailed us the timesheets for the month (times clocking in and out), and every single day for me was around the same 6pm. So it certainly wasn’t me having left work earlier. To this date, I haven’t figured out how I gained between 60–90 minutes that day. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I am 100% sure I vividly remember a dog that apparently doesn’t exist. When I was 16 we lived on the other side of the province and my uncle had this little Jack Russell named Crue. Crue went missing for several months and then turned up at a humane society over an hour away, and we were all shocked this little dog has made it so far.
    Anyway, that was almost 20 years ago and the other day I was talking to my parents and was like, “Whenever I hear about Jack Russell’s I think about Crue and that stunt he pulled,” and they had no idea what I was talking about. In fact, they insisted my uncle had never had such a dog and that I must have dreamed it, etc. Honestly, anyone else who would have remembered this dog has been dead for a long time, and I don’t even have any pictures of my uncle. I have absolutely no way to prove this dog existed, but I’m sure that he did. © b***pirate / Reddit
  • My wife passed away a year ago today. Had some odd things happen, like a couple of old meaningful pictures show up that I swore were in storage. But the strangest one was I vacuumed the carpet and as soon as I was done a diamond ring was on the ground right where I had just cleaned. It was like she was saying, “Hey, this one is real, don’t lose it!” © ynmkr / Reddit
  • My friend Sarah was in a nightclub when she got an overwhelming urge to tell a total stranger that her leg hurts, though it didn’t. All a bit strange, so she ignores it, but it doesn’t stop so she walks up to this guy and says, “I know this is crazy, but I’ve got a huge urge to tell you my leg hurts. I know that’s crazy, again! Sorry!”
    But he bursts into tears. Turns out his dad had just died, and they made a pact before that if there was an afterlife he would get a message to him saying a totally random phrase, but there could be no mistakes, so they decided it would be “I’ve hurt my leg.” © BeEccentric / Reddit

If you haven’t had enough spooky stories for the day, why stop here? Even more people decided to share their eerie experiences online, and these hair-raising incidents are straight out of a horror movie.

