12 Insane True Stories That Could Make a Tarantino Script Look Tame

Curiosities
15 hours ago

Looking back on the strange experiences in our lives, some remain genuinely baffling. Online communities, now easily accessible through a quick search, have turned into gathering places for people to share their chilling and unsettling memories. These stories might sound like something out of a horror film, yet they’re claimed to be true, recounted by ordinary people who lived through them firsthand.

  • My wife and I were staying in an old motel with our baby. Around 3 a.m., I heard a cold whisper in the room. It said, “Now, we’re finally even! You’ll suffer as I have!” Panicked, I got up and turned on the light. My wife was still sleeping, but when I ran to my baby’s crib, I found it covered in white feathers, hundreds of them!
    We’d arrived late at the hotel, and I wondered if the feathers had already been there, but my wife later assured me they hadn’t.

    I got distracted by those feathers for a moment, but then I froze when I saw his sleeping position had changed—his head was now facing the door, though I was sure that wasn’t how we’d put him down. When I woke my wife, we discovered a note placed between us on the bed that read, “Your baby should sleep between you.”

    My wife started shaking, and we got in the car and left the hotel immediately, never looking back.
  • My brother had his appendix out when he was about 13. Five or six years later, he confessed to me that he had made it all up to get out of doing some homework. He made all the right noises at the doctor’s surgery, who sent him to the hospital, where he fooled them again.

    After the operation, he says the surgeon spoke to him and mentioned it was odd because there wasn’t any inflammation. I am amazed that in the days before the internet, he knew where his appendix should be.

    He is 50 next year, and my parents still don’t know. © hudson2_3 / Reddit
  • I was getting used to a new laptop I had gotten around two months ago. The little green light next to the camera turned on shortly after I signed into it. And it was ALWAYS on, even after I closed my camera apps and before I turned them on.

    One night, my dad came into my room to talk to me before I went to sleep while I was listening to music. Just as he was leaving, he said, “Do you know your camera is on?” I said, “No... how do you know?” He replied, “The light is on.” I looked directly at the light, then at the camera, and for the first time, it turned off. © DragonFrewt / Reddit
  • Somebody mailed my friend a bunch of pictures of his wife just going about her day. Some of them were taken through the windows of their home.
    The police were called and everything, but nothing ever came of it. They moved because of it. © iMakeItSeemWeird / Reddit
  • A friend was sleeping at home during the summer while his housemates were away. He slept with the bedroom door open (which is horrifying enough) but woke up when he heard burglars walking up the stairs.

    He didn’t do anything and just lay there, terrified, and one of them closed the bedroom door. When they left, he found a knife in the kitchen that didn’t belong to anyone in the house.
    © 12pillows / Reddit
  • This just happened to us last week. Someone came into our house at 5:51 AM and left at 6:01. My husband was up at the time and said something felt off—like someone was watching him. He heard a click (the door shutting as the person left) and got up to investigate. There was mud all over the back Florida room and in the back hall. We had fallen asleep the night before and forgotten to arm the security system. I could see that someone came in at 5:51 and left at 6:01. Cops were called, but we still had no idea who it was. © s***atusernames / Reddit
  • I was at my dad's visit over the holidays. The day after I got there, I was standing in the bathroom pulling my hair up into a bun. My phone was sitting on the counter with the screen off. Suddenly, the phone screen flicks on, unlocks, the front camera opens, and it snaps a picture of the ceiling. © LandShark93 / Reddit
  • My grandma died during the late 90s. My cousin, who was her favorite, was asked to find her favorite dress so she could wear it while people visited her at the funeral. The thing is, my grandma’s closet was as huge as a fitting room (think 6 cubicles, 2 rows, 3 columns).

    After about an hour of searching because he couldn’t find it, he muttered something like, “If only someone would help me.” The next closet door he opened, the dress just fell in front of him.
    © gaxkang / Reddit
  • My aunt had an intruder in her home a few years ago. She woke up suddenly in the middle of the night and found someone standing in her room watching them sleep. She started throwing things at him, and he started saying, "I'm with the home tour committee!!!" (Her house was on a holiday home tour, and there was a sign for it in the yard).

    My uncle woke up, and he's a huge guy, so the intruder ran away and out the door, he came in.

    He didn't steal anything, and they found his hat in their office, which had an expensive computer and camera on the desk. They also have three kids, so they are extremely lucky nothing happened to them. © coachmuschamp / Reddit
  • This happened to my parents when I was about a year old. They had just bought a house, and after about a week, they would be woken up to Highway to Hell playing in the house. No radio was on, no TV. They told me it happened almost every morning. We only lived in the home for about three months before leaving. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • When I was in kindergarten, my mother received a survey call (popular in the 90s), and when the questions became strangely personal and she said she wasn’t comfortable, the man called my mother by name and said that he had me (also used my name).

    My father, who was a cop, picked me up from school immediately in uniform and the cruiser. I’ll never forget my principal blocking my huge father from the doorway and asking me, “Do you know this man?” I was just excited to leave school early and take a ride in the cop car.
    © Styx_siren / Reddit
  • A close coworker of mine has two daughters. She was telling me a story about how her younger daughter used to sleep in bed with her because she was afraid to sleep by herself (she was about 4 or 5 years old at the time).

    One night, the little girl was lying in bed with her mom and started staring at a dark corner of the room. My coworker asked, "Lilly, what's wrong?" The little girl replied, "Mommy, who is that old lady in the corner?"

    Obviously, this creeped my coworker out, but she wanted to get to the bottom of it. Over the following weeks, she showed her daughter pictures of her older ancestors, both alive and deceased. It turns out the little girl ended up identifying the woman in the room as my coworker's great-grandmother, who had passed away many years before.
    © aj0220 / Reddit

Discovering that a partner has been leading a double life or hiding their real identity can be among the most shocking experiences one could face. This was the reality for these people, who unearthed unsettling truths about their spouses after years of lies and hidden lives.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads