I Love My Children, but I Truly Regret Becoming a Parent

“It hit me at my sister’s birthday dinner.

She just turned 34, no kids, thriving. She booked a last-minute trip to Japan, just started a pottery studio, and showed up in this sleek black dress like she’d slept 10 hours and didn’t have a single crusty Goldfish cracker in her purse.

Meanwhile, I was 20 minutes late because my 3-year-old had a meltdown over sock seams. I hadn’t washed my hair in four days. I sat there, nodding politely, holding back tears, because for the first time I really saw what my life could’ve been.

Don’t get me wrong—I adore my kids. They’re my entire heart. But in that moment, I realized I never chose motherhood because I wanted it. I chose it because it was next. Because everyone else did. Because ‘you’ll never feel complete until you’re a mom.’

Now I feel anything but complete.

I miss my old self. The creative, curious, spontaneous me. The one who had energy and ambition. Now I’m a walking calendar. School lunches, playdates, pediatricians, repeat.

I’m not writing this for sympathy. I’m writing this because I don’t think I’m alone. I love my kids deeply. But I regret becoming a parent.

And yes, both can be true.”