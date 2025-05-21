My Son-in-Law Disrespected My Husband’s Memory—I Had to Set a Boundary

Hello Bright Side, I’ve sent this letter in hopes of receiving some advice from you about my family.

I lost my husband 10 years ago. After his passing, he was buried abroad in a cemetery in his hometown. Every year on his death anniversary, I visit his grave to honor him, as it’s been very important to me. It’s the only time I can spend the silence with him and share the changes that happened.

This year, I planned to do the same, just like every other year. But this time, things took an unexpected turn. My son-in-law, who’s always been a bit overbearing, asked me to babysit his two kids while he and my daughter went on a surprise vacation.