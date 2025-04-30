10 First Date Questions That Took “Small Talk” to a Whole New Level

This was set up by a friend, and it was the first time I met the guy. We spoke for about 10 minutes before he put a set of keys down on the table. I was confused, but he just proceeded to ask me if I wanted to move in with him. He wasn’t joking. When I asked if he always moved this fast, he said, ‘Only when I know it's love at first sight.’ Safe to say, I excused myself quickly.