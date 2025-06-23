15 Times Reality Was Better Than Any Movie Script

There are moments in which real life surpasses any Hollywood movie, no matter how much budget or scriptwriters it has. On social networks, thousands of users share those stories that are so strange, so unexpected, and so.... Unreal? That the first thing you think is: “This is just a story.” But no. They really happened. And best of all: there are witnesses, evidence (more or less blurry), and even some morals worthy of an absurd comedy.