My Husband Wants Me to Pretend I’m Pregnant With a Boy, I Was Horrified When I Found Out Why

When I found out I was expecting, my husband hit me with a suggestion that totally caught me off guard. He started by saying he didn’t want to let his mother down, which made me nervous right away. “We’ll break the news later. It’ll be easier,” he said.

I was pregnant with a girl, but my MIL has always dreamed of a grandson. So we faked a “boy” reveal with blue balloons. She was thrilled. I felt sick.