My Parents Fired Me and Excluded Me From Their Will After I Got My Tubes Tied

Note from editorial: grammar, style and punctuation are kept the way they appear in the original email.



"Hi Bright Side!

I’m 27F, married, no kids, and no plans to have any. A few weeks ago, I got a tubal ligation. It was a decision I’ve been sure about for years, and my husband, Nate (29M), fully supports it. He doesn’t want kids either.

We both agreed early on that we’re more interested in building our careers, traveling, and just enjoying life without the responsibility of raising children. I’ve never had that maternal instinct, and I didn’t want to take chances relying on temporary birth control methods forever. So, I went for a permanent solution.

Here’s where things get messy.

I’m the only child of very wealthy parents. They own a large family-run business in the hospitality industry. They own luxury hotels, resorts, etc. Growing up, it was always expected that I’d eventually take over.

I’ve been working for the company since I was 20, climbing my way up from middle management. I have an MBA, tons of experience, and I genuinely thought I was doing a solid job.

When my parents found out I’d gotten sterilized (thanks to my mom snooping during a casual conversation with my friend at a family barbecue), they absolutely lost it. First came the yelling, the whole “you’re killing our bloodline” speech, and then the guilt-tripping: “You owe us grandchildren,” “You’re choosing selfishness over family legacy,” etc.

Then they dropped the bomb. They told me I was out of the company, and out of the will. I was completely blindsided, as I got no warning, no discussion. Just done.

The next day, I got a legal notice terminating my contract with the family business. Then, I found out they’ve rewritten their will and estate plans to leave everything to my cousin Emily (32F).

Emily is... well, she’s a sweet enough person, but she’s a SAHM with four kids under 7, no college degree, and zero experience in business. She’s not even directly involved with the company or in any way familiar with how it runs. She’s my dad’s cousin’s daughter, so technically family, but we barely saw her growing up. The only reason they’re choosing her is because, “She understands what family means.”

I’m still trying to process everything. I’ve given years of my life to this company. I thought I was earning my place. Apparently, none of that matters unless I’m producing heirs.

For what it’s worth, Nate and I are doing okay financially. We both work in tech and have savings, so I’m not going to be homeless or anything. But it hurts. I feel like I was only ever seen as a vessel to continue the family name, and the second I made a choice about my body that didn’t align with their expectations, I was disposable.

Am I missing something here? Is this a “their money, their choice” situation, and I’m just being dramatic? Would love to hear your thoughts.

—Jess K."