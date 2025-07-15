My Coworkers Boycotted Me Because I’m Childfree and Sterilized

"Hi Bright Side,



So, I (32F) work in a mid-sized corporate office — the kind where people smile through their teeth and passive-aggression is part of the onboarding. I’ve been with the company for five years, consistently a top performer, zero HR issues. But none of that mattered once the Great Uterus Uprising began.

It started innocently enough. HR sent out an email about a “Family Fun Team-Building Day” — essentially a mandatory Saturday picnic where everyone was expected to bring their spouse and kids. I didn’t think much of it until a coworker (let’s call her Karen) cornered me in the break room:

“So what are your kids’ names? I can’t wait to meet them!”

I smiled politely and said, “Oh, I don’t have kids.”

She paused, then gave me this soft, pitying look, like I’d just told her my cat died.

“Aw, still trying? Don’t worry, it’ll happen. You’re still young.”

I laughed awkwardly and replied, “Actually, no — I’m sterilized. No kids now, no kids ever. That’s by choice.”

You’d think I just said something really awful and insulting.

Her eyes widened like I’d confessed to doing something inhumane. She didn’t even try to hide her disgust before muttering, “Well... that’s... sad,” and speed-walking away like I had the plague.

By lunch, the entire floor knew.

Suddenly, I was radioactive. The same women who used to invite me to their baby showers and “mama nights” started whispering when I walked by. One actually said — to my face — “You must hate children,” when I declined to sign a card for someone’s maternity leave.

Another began referring to me as “The Career Clone,” like I’m some sterile robot sent to destroy motherhood. One psycho even left a brochure for IVF on my desk with a sticky note that said, “You still have time, don’t give up hope!”

I. Can’t. Make. This. Up.

At the “Family Fun Day,” I was told it was “awkward” for me to come without children and that “this event wasn’t really meant for people like you.” PEOPLE LIKE ME. What am I, a different species?

HR? Totally useless. When I brought it up, they smiled and said, “We promote family values here, maybe just try to be understanding.”

So now, not wanting kids = being morally bankrupt?

And here’s the cherry on the insanity cake: Karen tried to report me for creating a “hostile atmosphere” because I “talked about my sterilization in an inappropriate setting.”

It was a 10-second conversation over microwave popcorn.

I’ve never felt so alienated by a personal medical decision that affects no one but me. If I’d said I was infertile and sad about it, they would’ve probably organized a GoFundMe. But since I’m fine — thriving, even suddenly I’m a threat to their ecosystem.

So yeah, I’m the office pariah now. All because I don’t want a baby and said it out loud.

Dear readers, am I insane, or is this some 1950s-level reproductive scandal?

And has anyone else dealt with this uterus-based witch hunt at work?"