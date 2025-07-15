My Coworkers Boycotted Me Because I’m Childfree and Sterilized
We recently received a letter from one of our readers, Riley (32), who opened up about something that honestly left our jaws on the floor — and not in a good way. Riley works in a seemingly modern corporate office, where she’s been crushing it professionally for five years straight. But the moment she revealed that she’s childfree by choice — and sterilized — her workplace turned from mildly annoying to full-on “Mean Girls: Fertility Edition.”
What followed was a bizarre cascade of judgmental whispers, office side-eyes, and “concerned” coworkers who apparently think a woman without kids is either broken, cold, or in need of saving. Spoiler: she’s none of those things.
Riley wrote to us because the vibe at work has gotten downright toxic — all because she dared to say, out loud, that motherhood isn’t on her bucket list. And now, she wants to know: is she crazy, or is society still this weird about women who don’t want babies?
Read her story below and tell us in the comments — is Riley being treated unfairly, or is the world still stuck in a 1950s baby fever dream?
Here’s a letter from Riley:
"Hi Bright Side,
So, I (32F) work in a mid-sized corporate office — the kind where people smile through their teeth and passive-aggression is part of the onboarding. I’ve been with the company for five years, consistently a top performer, zero HR issues. But none of that mattered once the Great Uterus Uprising began.
It started innocently enough. HR sent out an email about a “Family Fun Team-Building Day” — essentially a mandatory Saturday picnic where everyone was expected to bring their spouse and kids. I didn’t think much of it until a coworker (let’s call her Karen) cornered me in the break room:
“So what are your kids’ names? I can’t wait to meet them!”
I smiled politely and said, “Oh, I don’t have kids.”
She paused, then gave me this soft, pitying look, like I’d just told her my cat died.
“Aw, still trying? Don’t worry, it’ll happen. You’re still young.”
I laughed awkwardly and replied, “Actually, no — I’m sterilized. No kids now, no kids ever. That’s by choice.”
You’d think I just said something really awful and insulting.
Her eyes widened like I’d confessed to doing something inhumane. She didn’t even try to hide her disgust before muttering, “Well... that’s... sad,” and speed-walking away like I had the plague.
By lunch, the entire floor knew.
Suddenly, I was radioactive. The same women who used to invite me to their baby showers and “mama nights” started whispering when I walked by. One actually said — to my face — “You must hate children,” when I declined to sign a card for someone’s maternity leave.
Another began referring to me as “The Career Clone,” like I’m some sterile robot sent to destroy motherhood. One psycho even left a brochure for IVF on my desk with a sticky note that said, “You still have time, don’t give up hope!”
I. Can’t. Make. This. Up.
At the “Family Fun Day,” I was told it was “awkward” for me to come without children and that “this event wasn’t really meant for people like you.” PEOPLE LIKE ME. What am I, a different species?
HR? Totally useless. When I brought it up, they smiled and said, “We promote family values here, maybe just try to be understanding.”
So now, not wanting kids = being morally bankrupt?
And here’s the cherry on the insanity cake: Karen tried to report me for creating a “hostile atmosphere” because I “talked about my sterilization in an inappropriate setting.”
It was a 10-second conversation over microwave popcorn.
I’ve never felt so alienated by a personal medical decision that affects no one but me. If I’d said I was infertile and sad about it, they would’ve probably organized a GoFundMe. But since I’m fine — thriving, even suddenly I’m a threat to their ecosystem.
So yeah, I’m the office pariah now. All because I don’t want a baby and said it out loud.
Dear readers, am I insane, or is this some 1950s-level reproductive scandal?
And has anyone else dealt with this uterus-based witch hunt at work?"
Thank you so much, Riley, for sharing your story with the Bright Side community — it takes real courage to speak up about something so personal. We hear you, and we understand how isolating and frustrating it must be to have your thoughtful, autonomous choice treated like a social taboo. Your experience highlights a much bigger issue: the outdated expectations still clinging to modern workplaces. Here are some pieces of advice that we hope will help you navigate your complicated and unpleasant situation and achieve inner and outer harmony in your life.
1. Don’t Let Them Decide How You Should Feel
When people judge your choices, it’s easy to start doubting yourself. But standing up for your decisions is an art, because that’s their issue — not yours. You made a thoughtful, personal decision, and you don’t owe anyone an explanation. Staying calm and confident can actually throw off the judgmental types more than you think.
2. Lean on Your People
When work starts feeling cold and hostile, having your support system becomes crucial. Whether it’s a friend, a partner, or even a therapist, talking to someone who gets you can be a total game-changer. Don’t bottle it up — even one honest conversation can remind you that you’re not crazy or alone.
3. Take Small Social Steps (If You Want To)
Even if the office feels like enemy territory, a few small interactions — saying hi, offering help, sharing a laugh — can go a long way. Experts say that tiny moments of connection help fight that feeling of being left out. You don’t have to be besties with everyone, but staying visible on your terms can shift the energy.
4. Keep Records and Don’t Be Afraid to Speak Up
If the weird comments and cold behavior keep happening, start writing it all down — who said what, when, and where. That way, if you ever need to go back to HR or a manager, you’ve got the facts on your side. As psychologists note, having real examples makes it harder for others to brush you off.
