Pregnant Women Reveal 14 Insane Things People Actually Said to Them

If you want unsolicited advice, get pregnant. If you want people acting weird around you, get pregnant. If you want to know how coffee beans and baby bumps are connected... well... you know what to do. These 14 pregnancy moments prove there isn't a single chance to get bored on the journey to motherhood!

  • When I was 7 months pregnant, working in a café, a random lady was looking at me with such a horrified and concerned expression while I made her coffee that I had to ask if she was ok. She said something along the lines of, “Well... It’s too late now... But you really shouldn’t be around these coffee beans.”
    I assumed it was something to do with caffeine, but she went on to say, “...They produce so much carbon monoxide, it’s really not good for the baby!” Apparently during the roasting process, they can emit a small amount, but like, if we were all huffing carbon monoxide all day, wouldn’t there be an investigation into baristas dropping dead? Why just baby? © queenofswords13 / Reddit
  • I expected my son in 2019. I was walking to a midwife appointment around 35 weeks pregnant. Some random woman came and asked if it was my first, to which I responded, “Yes.”
    She then looked me dead in the eye and said, “Labor hurts.” Ehm, thanks. No one told me that? 🙃 🤣 © DeepFriedPB / Reddit
  • While pregnant with my first child, I worked in a shared office space. One day at lunch, while I was 6 months pregnant, I was in the kitchen getting my lunch ready to be heated up. One of the ladies who worked in the building was sitting at the table eating. Seeing me move towards the microwave to heat up my food, she darted up and ran to block my access to it.
    She said, “No, no, dear! Pregnant women cannot be around microwaves! It’s dangerous for you and the baby!” She proceeded to tell me some “science” about it and said, “Can I show you where the placenta likely is so you can make sure to really block that from other harmful waves?”
    She pointed to the bottom of my belly. I was just so shocked and soo hungry that I just listened and waited for her to finish. When she was done, I said, “Ok, well, can you heat this up, and I’ll just wait at the table.”
    She did, and I took my food to my office. I looked it up online that day and found no evidence for her claims. I started to take lunch earlier just to avoid another potential weird interaction, and yes, I kept using the microwave. © AutumnEclipsed / Reddit
  • A very rude guy at the store today came up to me. Didn’t even make eye contact and just pointed to my stomach while talking to his young daughters and said loudly, “THIS IS WHY YOU DON’T EAT WATERMELON SEEDS.” © Idunnodoyouwhynotme / Reddit
  • My husband and I agreed not to tell anyone I was pregnant yet, but when his sister randomly asked, he told her the truth. I was annoyed until I found out why she asked. She works at my bank and snooped through my account just to see if I’d changed my last name—then saw baby-related purchases and put it together.
    I was furious. She invaded my privacy, crossed so many lines, and then had the nerve to ask if we only got married because I was pregnant.
    And she genuinely thinks she did nothing wrong. I closed my account that same day. The audacity.
  • My husband and I were on our babymoon last week. I’m 30 weeks and feeling kinda massive. I have been SO excited about this vacation and got a ton of cute outfits, but I was hating every picture we took because I couldn’t believe how big I looked.
    Despite my husband’s sweet reassurances, it got to the point that I stopped looking in the mirror while getting ready because I hated how I looked in everything, and it would upset me. I know it’s dramatic, but I really wasn’t feeling good about myself.
    One afternoon we were walking down the street (me in a new dress I bought and had been excited for) and this woman puts down her car window and says, “Oh my gosh, you look GORGEOUS, absolutely gorgeous. Like wow, so beautiful!” she couldn’t stop gushing, and it made me cry.
    It was so sweet and felt so good that this random stranger felt absolutely compelled to stop what she was doing to give me a compliment when I needed it the most. © New-Illustrator5114 / Reddit
  • This didn’t happen to me, but when I was at my best friend’s baby shower, her aunt came up to her in the middle of our conversation, crouched down, and put her ear to my friend’s belly for about 20 seconds, then looked up at my friend and said, “He’s okay.” My friend said her aunt had never done anything like that before. © emskib / Reddit
  • My partner was listening to the baby and feeling for her the other day while we were sitting on the couch, relaxing. While his ear was placed on my tummy, I may have quietly tooted a little, and he giggled with pure love and excitement, saying, "I think she burped." © NumCucumber / Reddit
  • My old boss was upset because my coworker’s wife had her C-section scheduled on truck day. He could not fathom that a scheduled C-section doesn’t necessarily mean you can pick the exact day. He thought truck day was more important than the doctor’s/hospital’s time, her due date, the health of the baby, etc.
    He convinced the poor guy to work in the morning, and then he can drive his wife to the hospital. She went into labor the night before and ended up needing an emergency C-section. “Does the baby not know it’s truck day?” became a running joke. © galateainthedark / Reddit
  • I’m 26 weeks pregnant, lying in bed with my belly out, just vibing. My husband walks in, stops dead in the doorway, and goes, “I see her.” I assume he’s talking about our cat, so I’m like, “Cool.” Then he says, “No... I see the baby. Is she on your right side right now?”
    I glance down and notice my stomach’s kinda pointy, so I give it a little poke. She shifts, obviously, because I’m poking her, and my whole stomach moves.
    Y’all. This man goes pale. Like, visibly watches the soul leave his body. He starts sweating. Then he tells me to call in sick to work because—and I quote—"If my stomach did that, I wouldn’t get up to do a goddamn thing."
    So now I’m on the couch with my little alien baby, chillin’, while my husband keeps peeking in, apologizing, telling me he loves me, and checking if I’m okay.
  • With my first at about 8 months pregnant, I was walking to my car in the grocery store parking lot, and some older woman chased me down—literally running. “Hey! Hey!!” I ignored her at first, but she started getting closer and still yelled, “Hey!”
    So I turned to look and she, out of breath, said, “Is this your first?” I said yes, and she was like, “Aww, congratulations!” and walked away. 😂😂 She HAD to know, I guess. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My favorite pregnancy story to tell is when one woman told me that my belly seemed very small and was concerned if the baby was really growing the way it should be. Half an hour later, another one told me my belly seemed very big and if I was really sure that it wasn’t twins. © Kidtroubles / Reddit
  • When my mom was pregnant with me, she was working as a paralegal. One of the attorneys asked her, IN ALL SERIOUSNESS, if she could just delay giving birth until “after this big case is done.” My mom looked him dead in the eye and said, “I feel so sorry for your wife.” Dude had three kids. © ellasaurusrex / Reddit
  • A male coworker was low-key complaining that our office has a “mother’s room” but no “father’s room.” Said it wasn’t fair that new dads don’t get a break, too.
    I asked what he thought the mother’s room was for, and oh boy. He said, “Well, for new moms to nap during office hours, right?” I had to explain what pumping is. The man looked so embarrassed.

After all these unexpected and sometimes hilarious pregnancy moments, it’s clear that things can get complicated in the world of parenthood. But it’s not just moms who face curveballs—dads do, too. One man found himself in a tough spot when his coworker, a mother of two, asked him to swap vacations. And the situation got even more complicated when his boss stepped in.

