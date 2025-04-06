Jennifer Aniston Ditches Fillers, Sparks Public Reaction

Now, Jennifer Aniston is reportedly embracing a “beauty diet,” scaling back on cosmetic treatments in favor of a more natural look.

The change comes after recent photos showing under-eye puffiness sparked online buzz. While Jennifer didn’t think she had gone too far, public reaction—and gentle feedback from friends—made her reassess.

“She’s always been careful and leaned more toward non-invasive treatments like lasers, so the idea that people thought she’d gone too far really caught her off guard.”

Now, at 56, she’s focusing on a simpler beauty routine that highlights the natural glow fans have admired for years.