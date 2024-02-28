«Why She Looks 40?» Kylie Jenner, 26 Gets Body Shamed by Trolls for Looking Older in Recent Paparazzi Pictures

Kylie Jenner, who’s 26, is facing mean comments from online users because of some recent pictures taken by paparazzi. They’re saying she looks like she’s 40 and making fun of her appearance. This proves that the relentless scrutiny of women’s bodies in the public eye perpetuates unrealistic beauty standards.

Kylie Jenner has openly acknowledged using lip fillers.

Byron Purvis / AdMedia / SIPA / East News , Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

Addressing the common misconception about extensive facial surgeries and insecurities, the Kylie Cosmetics founder clarified that despite the assumption that she was insecure and had numerous facial alterations, she was always a confident individual. Jenner admitted to having a specific concern about her lips, expressing her love for full lips. She chose to get lip fillers to address this particular insecurity, emphasizing that it was a personal decision that brought her satisfaction.

People online criticized her over recent video of her face.

Kylie Jenner’s use of fillers has been a long-standing topic of public discussion. Recently, she faced online criticism after a video of her face at Paris Fashion Week sparked negative comments. Some individuals on Instagram resorted to making remarks, questioning why she appeared older, with comments like «Why does she look 40?» This incident highlights the pervasive judgment and unsolicited opinions celebrities like Kylie Jenner often endure regarding their appearance.

Some people also stood up in her support.

Amidst the criticism, there were voices of support for Kylie Jenner. Fans rallied to her defense, emphasizing that she doesn’t look old but rather beautiful. Comments flooded in, with one person expressing that the notion of her looking older was unfounded, stating, «All these comments that she looks older, she doesn’t look real-life old. I’m 37 and would die to look as good as her, lol.» Another admirer praised her fashion week appearances, asserting that she continually slays every event and is an iconic figure, whether people love or hate her. This outpouring of positive feedback underscores the diverse opinions surrounding Kylie Jenner’s appearance and the unwavering support she receives from her fanbase.

Another recent controversy regarding facial injections was ignited by Lady Gaga’s latest appearance, leaving fans and critics alike buzzing with opinions. The global icon, known for her ever-evolving style, has once again found herself at the forefront of a heated debate over cosmetic procedures.