«You Ain’t Got the Body to Pull It Off», Stunning Selena Gomez Deemed Too Big For Her Tight Dress

Selena Gomez often appears in the public eye, but her recent presence at an awards event has stirred up talk online. She dressed in a fancy white dress, yet opinions vary. Some admired her beauty, while others felt she appeared older than expected and said that the dress didn’t really fit her.

She looked stunning in white.

Selena Gomez ditched her usual sleek bun for a glamorous hairstyle that made her look like an Italian movie star. She wore a custom-made white Versace dress that sparkled with sequins and hugged her curves. Her hair was shiny and dark, with a deep side part and a bit of volume at the top. She let her long hair flow down her back, with some shorter pieces framing her face.

She coordinated her outfit with a subtle nude lip, enhancing her inherent beauty. Her eyes were adorned with dramatic smoky makeup, accentuated by long lashes and a touch of shimmer. Completing her look were vibrant red nails, adding a dash of color. Selena showed that elegance can be achieved not only with a neat bun but also with a relaxed and lavish hairstyle.

Opinions on her dress varied.

Selena Gomez wore a white strappy gown with an empire waist and a lengthy train, showcasing her radiant complexion and gorgeous physique. She stood out at the SAG Awards 2024 held on February 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Her presence was in support of her show Only Murders in the Building, which received multiple nominations. Certain admirers drew comparisons between her appearance and that of Marilyn Monroe.

However, not everyone was a fan of her look. Some people online were not impressed by her choice of dress and her appearance. They said she looked too old, or too boring. One Instagram user even said she looked 65.



Yet, not all were enamored with her attire. Online critics expressed their disapproval of her dress and overall appearance, deeming it either aging or not the right size for her. One person online commented, ’’Selena, that dress is 4 sizes too small. You ain’t got the body to pull it off, better just embrace it and wear proper sizes.’’



A commentator noted, ’’Selena may have meds for lupus, and while she’s certainly a stunning woman and looks lovely filler figured, but she clearly needs to exercise and lift weights. She has absolutely no muscle tone in her legs and arms and that will be detrimental to her health as she ages [...]’’



This isn’t the first instance where Selena Gomez has encountered backlash regarding her appearance. Another of her dress selections sparked considerable controversy on the internet.