11 Short Haircuts to Instantly Upgrade Your Summer Look
1. Highlighted bob
This summer, give your look a fresh twist with a bob and subtle highlights. Soft waves and curls enhance the shape of the cut while bringing out the dimension of the color.
2. Wolf cut
The wolf cut stands out with its edgy, unique shape. Think of it as a blend between a shag and a mullet, defined by its choppy, feathered layers.
3. Curly pixie
Pixie cuts are undeniably chic and full of charm. Add texture to this ultra-short style by using a small curling iron for soft, defined waves.
4. Nostalgic bob
A flippy bob brings a touch of retro glam that’s perfect for summer. With bobs trending right now, this playful yet polished style is a timeless choice.
5. Wet look
Not quite ready for a chin-length bob? A lob is the perfect middle ground. For a bold twist, go for a sleek, wet-look finish that turns heads.
6. Micro bob
Bobs may still be the go-to, but this year, many are ready to take it up a notch. Enter the micro bob—a sharp, jaw-defining cut that brings a fresh, bold edge to your look.
7. Buzzcut
Ready for a dramatic change? Go all in with a bold buzzcut. Take it a step further by dyeing it a striking shade like platinum blonde for maximum impact.
8. Frosted tips
Summer is the ideal season to get playful with color, and a short cut makes it even more fun. For this look, blend shades of blonde and copper for a warm, sun-kissed effect.
9. Piecey pixie
A pixie cut offers endless styling options, and this sleek, polished version is a standout. Add a piecey fringe in the front to give it a fun, flirty twist.
10. Cheekbone layers
If you’re rocking short hair and want a simple seasonal update, this trend is perfect. Inspired by the shag, these choppy layers bring movement and instantly refresh any bob or short cut with a cool, modern edge.
11. The halo cut
The “halo” haircut is a softer, more natural take on the classic shag. It’s set to be a major short hair trend this season, especially for curly hair. The layered shape forms a subtle halo around the face, creating a flattering, face-framing effect.
