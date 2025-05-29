10 Hottest Men’s Haircuts That Will Dominate Summer 2025
As 2025 unfolds, men’s hairstyles are taking bold turns, from the resurgence of the ’90s buzzcut to the edgy appeal of the mini mullet. Whether you’re aiming for a timeless look or ready to experiment, these men hairstyle trends are setting the tone for the year.
1. Crew cut
The crew cut is a timeless, low-maintenance style that’s perfect for warm weather. It’s slightly longer on top than a buzz cut, offering more styling flexibility. The tapered sides and back give it a sharp, professional finish, making it the go-to cut for a clean, classic look.
How to Get It:
Use clippers on the sides and back, scissors on top. Blend the top into the sides for a smooth transition.
Crew Cut Maintenance:
Trim every 3–4 weeks. Style with light pomade for texture. Wash and condition regularly.
2. Buzz cut
The buzz cut is a timeless classic that’s perfect for hot summer days. It’s cool, clean, and surprisingly versatile, giving off a professional or edgy vibe depending on your look.
Low-maintenance and easy to DIY, this cut works whether you like it ultra-short or with a bit of length. Bonus: less hair means less heat.
How to Get It:
Use clippers with your preferred guard size. Start at the top and work downward, going over each area for an even cut.
Maintenance:
Trim every 2–3 weeks. Moisturize your scalp regularly to avoid dryness, especially in the sun.
3. Ceasar haircut
From side parts to no parts, the undercut is topping the charts this summer. Its real strength? Versatility.
Whether you’re rocking a beard or keeping it clean-shaven, this cut can be styled to match your personal vibe.
4. Textured middle part
Inspired by ’90s icons, the middle part is back, clean, stylish, and perfect for short to medium-length hair. It frames the face well and gives off a polished, throwback vibe.
How to Get Middle Part:
Grow out the front, keep sides neat. Part damp hair down the middle, brush up and out, then blow-dry for volume. Style with pomade or light clay and a touch of hairspray.
Maintenance:
Trim every 3–4 weeks. Wash and condition regularly for healthy texture.
5. Messy fringe hair
Laid-back and youthful, messy fringe hair look is great for wavy or curly hair. Not too formal, but full of personality.
How to Get It:
Short sides/back, longer top with a natural fringe. Style with a texturizing product.
Maintenance:
Trim every 4–6 weeks. Use leave-in conditioner and wash as needed.
6. Mullet
Once polarizing, now a statement, today’s mullet is stylish, artsy, and surprisingly wearable. It’s made a comeback with younger crowds and adds a fun, edgy twist to summer hair.
How to Get It:
Keep the sides short with a fade or taper. Leave the top longer and the back even longer. Layer and add texture to avoid bulk.
Maintenance:
Trim every 4–6 weeks to keep the shape clean. Adjust length as needed. Wash regularly to keep your hair and scalp fresh.
7. Undercut hairstyles
Bold yet versatile, the undercut is perfect for summer. With short sides and a longer top, it keeps you cool while giving plenty of room to style.
How to Get It:
Clip or shave the sides/back. Leave the top long and style with or without a part.
Maintenance:
Trim every 2–3 weeks. Use lightweight gel or mousse. Wash and condition regularly for healthy hair.
8. Quiff cut hairstyle
The quiff adds volume and style without going over the top. It blends the pompadour and flat top for a polished look that works at both the office and weekend hangouts.
How to Get It:
Keep the sides short and the top long. Blow-dry with a round brush to lift the front, then style with strong-hold product.
Maintenance:
Trim every 4–6 weeks. Wash and condition regularly to maintain volume and shape.
9. Edgar cut
Sharp, bold, and sporty—the Edgar cut isn’t for everyone, but it’s become a standout choice for summer. It features straight-cut bangs, faded or shaved sides, and a short, textured top.
How to Get It:
Ask for a high skin fade with a blunt fringe. The top should be short and slightly textured. Keep the fringe level and clean.
Edgar Cut Maintenance:
Trim every 2–3 weeks to keep the fade sharp and the bangs tidy. Use a light styling product to add texture on top.
10. Pompadour hairstyle
The pompadour is a timeless, high-volume style that combines classic flair with modern edge. It’s known for its signature lift, hair swept up and back, creating height at the front.
How to Get It:
The sides and back are faded or tapered short, while the top stays long for styling. Use a blow-dryer and brush to lift the front upward, then comb it back. Finish with pomade or gel for a sleek hold.
Ideal for:
Medium to thick hair types. Works best if you like bold, well-groomed styles.
Maintenance Tips:
Regular trims to maintain the shape. Use volumizing products and a blow-dryer for daily styling.
