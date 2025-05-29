10 Hottest Men’s Haircuts That Will Dominate Summer 2025

The crew cut is a timeless, low-maintenance style that’s perfect for warm weather. It’s slightly longer on top than a buzz cut, offering more styling flexibility. The tapered sides and back give it a sharp, professional finish, making it the go-to cut for a clean, classic look.

How to Get It:

Use clippers on the sides and back, scissors on top. Blend the top into the sides for a smooth transition.

Crew Cut Maintenance:

Trim every 3–4 weeks. Style with light pomade for texture. Wash and condition regularly.