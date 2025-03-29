8 Men’s Fashion Trends From the Past That You Might Need in 2025
This year, men’s clothing is daring and creative, with vintage comebacks and experimental collections dominating the fashion world, and this style compass brings you looks that are perfect for the modern man on a budget. If confidence began with clothing, the starting line would be these returning trends that are redefining runways and wardrobes.
Your grandfather’s closet has never looked better — with a revival from the runway, it’s about to give your closet new life. These nostalgic, innovative, and accessible trends are everything you need to walk through 2025 in style.
1. Plaid and check patterns
It’s the return of the criss-cross pattern seen in Japanese fashion designer, Junya Watanabe’s, Man Fall/Winter 2025 show, which had plenty of tailored silhouettes, plaid, and check patterns.
The oldest plaid, formerly known as Tartans, before the historical symbolism was removed, dates back at least 3,000 years, and was discovered with the remains of “the Cherchen Man,” a Caucasian mummy in the western Chinese desert’s sands.
Plaid has been used by several sub-cultures throughout history, and this year, this timeless piece is fuelled with modernity thanks to it’s mixing of fabrics like denim, flannel, leather, and knit.
From ties to bright overshirts, you can adapt this pattern onto almost any garment and have a look that expresses your individuality.
2. Short shorts
Let’s take it up a little. It’s the shorts for the adventurous, and brands like Fendi and Dsquared have already pushed this dramatic wear into their collections. Showing a lot of leg and a bit of thigh while providing great style and functionality is the mantra of these shorts.
These upper-thigh-revealing garments began to be worn by men during the 1970s and 1980s, and they were very short and very tight. The surge of casual wear in men’s fashion and the fitness craze of the 1980s, made them very popular during that time and this year, the new wave of short shorts is at our doorstep.
So for men feeling a little more experimental in their athleisure and smart-casual wear, these shorts are your go-to shorts. With options ranging from the sporty drawstring to the denim or tailored version. Play around with a lightweight shirt, or pair them with a T-shirt with sneakers or loafers and see what works best for you.
3. Cardigans are calling.
It’s the cool and comfortable preppy look. This classic clothing item, which became a staple in men’s wardrobes in the 1970s, was known for its loose-fitting style and gave a mixture of casual sophistication.
The best types of cardigans to get you started:
- Cable Sweater — the best chunky cardigan that your grandfather loves, and it’s perfect for winter because it’s just so warm. It’s the final piece to your look and it certainly shouts comfort.
- The shawl collar cardigan — with it’s button-up style featuring a rolled collar that wraps around the neck from the top button and is an old-school icon. With 100% ribbed wool, it can keep you warm even when it’s wet, and it works well with a dress shirt and a tie for a more casual-formal office look.
- Hand-Knit Zipper Cardigan — this traditional cable knit and diamond designed cardigan is known to have been popular with fishermen and is the definition of elegance. It’s easily worn as a jacket and looks good over a dress shirt.
- Castello Cardigan — The mid-weight cardigan can easily be a statement item. It’s light enough for the cool days and can be layered under a coat on the cold days. It’s one of those pieces that lend a bit of luxury to your ensemble, and it can be doubled into formal or casual wear.
With brands like Sacai and Amira adding their own touch to these classics, you certainly need to get one that Mr Rogers himself would approve of, because let’s face it, cardigans are for life, and they’re for everyone.
4. Horizontal stripes
It may have been inspired by the sailors look which began in the 70s and 80s, but this year Fendi and Kenzo are leading the way with this casual spring/summer piece. Cementing itself onto other clothing items like shorts and cardigans, this pattern is daringly adapting, while still retaining the laid back feel of a cool striped tee.
Pairing these stripes with a tailored shirt, trouser, or simple denim jean, can give you a clean, flattering style.
5. Redefining denim
It’s the iconic and timeless material living in our wardrobes. Denim — and more specifically, the denim jacket. Originally created in 1888 by Levi Strauss, it was dubbed the Triple Pleat Blouse and was a fan favorite of the working man — cowboys, railroad engineers and miners.
This year, a little more boldness is being added to it through patterns, embroidery, or contrasting panels.
Pair these jackets with slim-fit pants or shorts for a clean, balanced look, and you will surely feel as good as you look.
6. Pastel Empowered
Baby blue and blush pink are popular shades for tailored suits, chinos, and casual shirts, but bolder shades like lavender, mint green, and periwinkle are expected to have their moment in the spotlight, this year. These colors are brilliantly adding sophistication to any man’s wardrobe, demonstrating that pastels have power that men should use in their particular style.
Popular in 2024 for their symbolism of renewal and youth, pastels are still present and commonly found in T-shirts, polos and sweaters but still pop in suits, blazers and dress pants.
7. Razor-thin eyewear
One of the easiest items to elevate your look this year, is the razor-thin eyewear that saw a resurgence in the 90s and early-2000s. They might be retro, but 2025 is pushing comfort with these glasses that are lightweight, thin and super casual. And for those who are short/near-sighted, these are a great forever look because they don’t seem to be going out of style anytime soon.
8. Fun bowties
There’s no better way to wear a classic clothing item, like the bowtie, than to give it a little spicy fun. These ties are all about standing out. With bright colors and bold textures and patterns, they can be paired with neutral colors and a solid pant or shirt, so that the focus of your outfit becomes the unique feature around your neck.
Self-expression is the key this year, and the way we’re going about it is by adding a touch of modernity to timeless pieces so as to make a bold statement. Though the runway made them trend, these pieces are easily available and affordable.
