10+ Trendy Jackets to Stay Cozy and Stylish This Fall

As the temps start to drop and fall vibes take over, it’s time to level up your jacket game! Jackets are your secret weapon for staying cozy while keeping your style on point. We’ve rounded up over 10 trendy options that’ll make your outfits pop and have you looking effortlessly cool all season long. Get ready to turn heads and embrace that fall chill in style!

Oversized blazer

As cooler months arrive, the oversized blazer is back in fashion. This season’s version is bigger, with bold shoulders, boxy shapes, and a relaxed fit, giving a modern, chic touch to any outfit. The oversized blazer embodies effortless style, perfect for both the office and casual outings. Its versatility and comfortable fit make it easy to layer while keeping your look polished and sophisticated.

Faux fur coats

Faux fur coats are all the rage this season, giving you plenty of styling options. For a stylish city look, try a pastel faux fur coat, over a slim black turtleneck, leather leggings, and ankle boots. If you're heading to après-ski, a cream faux fur coat when layered over a cozy sweater and jeans, finished off with snow boots and a knitted hat. And for a night out, the elegant gray faux fur coat looks stunning with a black dress, statement earrings, and heels.

Trench coat

Trench coats are a must-have this season, and they’re really trending for Fall 2024. While the classic trench is often found in khaki or other neutral tones, this year we’re seeing exciting variations in fun fabrics like denim and leather, making it easier than ever to find the perfect trench to elevate your wardrobe.

Varsity jackets

Varsity jackets are a fantastic way to bring an academic vibe to your fall wardrobe. The bold patches not only add flair but also let you showcase your personal style. These jackets pair perfectly with a pleated mini-skirt or cargo pants, making it effortless to nail your fall look.

Leather jacket

As fall 2024 rolls in, leather jackets are, as always, a staple of the season. But here’s the twist: instead of blending into the sea of classic black leather, why not stand out with a bold, vinyl-colored version? Forget the overplayed biker vibe everyone’s been rocking for years. Opt for a statement piece in electric blue, deep emerald, or even a metallic hue that screams personality. Vinyl adds that sleek, glossy edge, perfect for turning heads in a crowd where everyone’s wearing the same worn-out leather. Be the trendsetter, not the follower.

Suede jacket

Suede — the very word evokes its irresistibly soft, velvety allure. And let’s be honest, no one needs to remind you that fall and winter belong to suede. These seasons are all about indulgence, whether you’re diving into holiday festivities or cozying up for a pumpkin-spice-fueled binge of your fav TV-series. And really, what’s more indulgent than a fabric so touchable, you can’t help but reach for it?

Shearling jacket

With colder days ahead, you’ll want a jacket with extra warmth. That’s where shearling jackets come in. They’re super cozy, give you plenty of coverage, and still let your outfit—whether it’s a cute knit dress or a standout sweater—do all the talking.

Raincoat

For fall 2024, rain jackets are making a big comeback—but forget the classic yellow raincoat. This season, it’s all about sleek, stylish versions that combine practicality with a fashion-forward edge. Think tailored cuts, muted earth tones, and unexpected materials like glossy finishes or matte textures. These rain jackets aren’t just for keeping dry—they’re a statement piece that adds a polished touch to any outfit, whether you’re heading to the office or out for a weekend stroll.

Puffer jacket

Puffer jackets are having a major moment this fall, blending warmth with serious style. No longer just the go-to for outdoor adventurers, puffer jackets have evolved into a fashion staple. From sleek, slim-fit versions to oversized, statement pieces, they come in a range of bold colors, metallic finishes, and even fun patterns. Plus, many now feature lightweight, eco-friendly materials that offer insulation without the bulk. Whether you're dressing it up for a city day or keeping it casual, the puffer jacket is the ultimate outerwear piece for staying cozy and looking cool this season.

Teddy coats

Known for their soft, plush texture, the teddy coats give off major “wrapped in a blanket” vibes while still looking effortlessly chic. Whether in neutral shades like beige and camel or bold colors to make a statement, teddy coats are perfect for adding warmth and texture to your fall outfits. Their oversized, slouchy fit makes them ideal for layering over chunky knits or casual looks. If you’re after comfort without sacrificing style, a teddy coat is the ultimate must-have for your wardrobe this season.

Quilted jacket

Quilted jackets are a big hit this fall, and they’re perfect for adding some texture to your outfits without being too heavy. They’re lightweight but warm, making them great for layering as the weather cools down. The quilted patterns—whether it’s diamonds, squares, or something funkier—give the jacket a bit of style while keeping things casual. You’ll find them in all sorts of colors, from earthy neutrals to bold shades, so they’re easy to pair with almost anything. Whether you’re running errands or heading out for a weekend hang, a quilted jacket is a go-to this season.

Denim jacket

Denim jackets are making a stylish comeback this fall 2024, with fresh twists on the classic staple. From oversized fits to cropped styles, these jackets are perfect for layering over sweaters or dresses.