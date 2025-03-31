Matthew McConaughey’s Rarely Seen Son Stuns at the Red Carpet—Fans Notice the Same Thing
Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, are no strangers to the public eye. But it was their 16-year-old son, Levi McConaughey, who captured attention during a rare red carpet appearance and had fans raving about his looks.
Matthew, known for his roles in Dallas Buyers Club and Interstellar, attended the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in Austin, Texas, for the premiere of Matthew's latest film, The Rivals of Amziah King with his wife and son. He looked sharp in a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and black tie.
Camila complemented him in a tailored black blazer adorned with pearls and matching trousers from Stella McCartney, keeping her makeup minimal and hair open.
Levi stood out with his unique style, wearing a printed navy and burgundy button-down shirt, a black satin bomber jacket, and camel-colored trousers.
This public appearance comes at a significant time for Levi, as he is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming Apple and Skydance film, Way of the Warrior Kid. Based on the novel by Jocko Willink, the movie features Levi in a supporting role alongside actors like Chris Pratt, Linda Cardellini, and Jude Hill.