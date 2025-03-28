Michael Jackson’s Rarely Seen Daughter Stuns in a Daring Sheer Dress, Shocks Fans
Paris Jackson, the daughter of legendary pop icon Michael Jackson, continues to captivate audiences with her fearless fashion choices and growing influence in the entertainment industry. The 26-year-old actress, model, and musician recently made headlines with a daring sheer dress that left fans in awe.
Paris Jackson, born on April 3, 1998, in Beverly Hills, California, is the second child and only daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. She has two brothers: Prince Michael Jackson, born in 1997, and Bigi Jackson, affectionately known as “Blanket,” born in 2002. Despite growing up in the shadow of her father’s immense fame, Paris has carved her own path as a multi-talented artist, making waves in modeling, acting, and music.
She recently turned heads at the 33rd Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles. Known for its star-studded guest list and commitment to a meaningful cause, the event was the perfect stage for Paris to showcase her bold style.
She graced the red carpet in a sheer nude mesh gown adorned with intricate gold and silver beaded tassels, a stunning piece from Zuhair Murad’s Spring/Summer 2024 Couture Collection. The flowing silhouette and kaftan-like elegance of the dress perfectly reflected her signature Bohemian-inspired aesthetic.
Fans and fashion enthusiasts couldn’t get enough of Paris’s striking, shocking look, with many taking to social media to express their admiration. “Beautiful Paris inside and out, yes it’s great to be an activist and a philanthropist as same as your beloved father Michael, so happy his children are continuing his amazing legacy,” one fan commented. Another added, “Beautiful Lady. Your father would be proud.”
