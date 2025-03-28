Michael Jackson’s Rarely Seen Daughter Stuns in a Daring Sheer Dress, Shocks Fans

Paris Jackson, born on April 3, 1998, in Beverly Hills, California, is the second child and only daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. She has two brothers: Prince Michael Jackson, born in 1997, and Bigi Jackson, affectionately known as “Blanket,” born in 2002. Despite growing up in the shadow of her father’s immense fame, Paris has carved her own path as a multi-talented artist, making waves in modeling, acting, and music.



She recently turned heads at the 33rd Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles. Known for its star-studded guest list and commitment to a meaningful cause, the event was the perfect stage for Paris to showcase her bold style.