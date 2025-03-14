“That’s Not Meg Ryan,” Meg Ryan Makes a Rare Public Appearance, Sparks Concern
Legendary actress Meg Ryan made a breathtaking return to the Oscars, marking nearly three decades since her last appearance. Known for her private lifestyle, the beloved actress captivated audiences with her rare red-carpet moment. But one particular detail about her appearance created a stir.
Dressed in an elegant yet sultry strapless deep-red velvet gown, Meg Ryan exuded timeless sophistication as she attended the Oscars, 2025. The rich wine-colored fabric draped beautifully over her frame, with a daring thigh-high slit adding an unexpected bold touch.
Compared to her last Oscars appearance, where she opted for a sleek all-black minimalist outfit, this time, the rom-com icon embraced a more vibrant, rosy aesthetic. Her softly flushed cheeks and glossy berry-toned lips complemented the deep hues of her ensemble. Staying true to her signature look, she styled her hair in effortless waves, reminiscent of her classic roles in When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail, and Sleepless in Seattle.
Beyond gracing the red carpet, Meg Ryan took center stage as a presenter at the prestigious event. She announced the winner of Best Picture (Anora) and reunited with her When Harry Met Sally co-star Billy Crystal, making the night even more special.
While many fans were thrilled to see Meg Ryan back in the spotlight, her appearance stirred a wave of reactions online. Admirers praised her fresh, natural look, with one fan commenting, "She looks great. I think she reduced or took off the fillers, and she now looks fantastic!" Another gushed, ""Very pretty! I love her hair!"
However, not all responses were positive. Some social media users thought she looked different, with a few questioning her changed facial features. "Her lips and smile look uncomfortable," one user remarked. Others had trouble recognizing her at all, with one person exclaiming, "That’s not Meg Ryan!" Another commented, "Why is she walking like she has a prosthetic leg? Also, I loved her in the 90s, but I sure wouldn’t have ever known who that person is."
Meg Ryan’s walk at the Oscars also raised concern among some fans. Observers noted that she appeared to struggle slightly while walking. However, the actress had previously opened up in an old interview about having a "hip issue," which causes her to walk with a slight limp.