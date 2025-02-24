Selena Gomez Stuns at the SAG Awards 2025, Shocks Fans With Her “Slimmed Down” Look
Selena Gomez made a jaw-dropping appearance at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, leaving fans in awe of her transformed look. The actress and singer, known for her impeccable style, turned heads as she graced the red carpet in a stunning gown that showcased her slimmed-down figure. As cameras flashed and social media buzzed, fans couldn’t help but marvel at one detail.
Attending the prestigious SAG Awards as a presenter, Selena Gomez chose a breathtaking dark off-the-shoulder gown featuring a daring thigh-high slit. The Emilia Pérez actress made a grand entrance at the Los Angeles event, radiating confidence and elegance.
She complemented her look with diamond earrings and silver rings, adding a touch of timeless glamour. Although her fiancé, Benny Blanco, was not present for the red carpet photos, Gomez effortlessly commanded attention with her glowing presence and changed appearance.
Fans were quick to notice her noticeably slimmed down physique. Her elegant floor-length Celine dress, paired with strappy Jimmy Choo heels, accentuated her sleek and sophisticated style. The Wolves hitmaker completed her look with a bold red lip and a glamorous makeup look, featuring bronzer, blush, and striking black eyeliner.
The moment she stepped onto the red carpet, people flooded social media with reactions. Admirers praised her for her stunning transformation, noting how she looks healthier and more radiant than ever. “She looks so healthy and happy,” commented one. “She looks like a Goddess 😍 and lost so much weight after all her health struggles,” added another.
Here are the 15 most jaw-dropping looks from BAFTA 2025, ranked from classy to the boldest.