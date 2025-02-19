Selena Gomez Shocks People With Transformed Body: ''Completely Different''

So many people online gushed over her look, praising her stunning dress choice. One person wrote, "She looks elegant. One of her best red carpet looks," while another added, "Choosing this dress is a winner." A third wrote, "Love her gown. I like seeing women wearing proper dresses that showcase real glamour and elegance..."

That said, the dress didn’t win over everyone and genuinely polarized opinions. Someone who wasn’t a fan remarked, ''She looks beautiful. But the top looks cheap, it doesn't look good with that elegant dress,'' another observer wrote, ''I love the shape of the dress, but I really wish they had used cream velvet instead of the black.''