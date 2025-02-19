Selena Gomez Shocks People With Transformed Body: ''Completely Different''
Selena Gomez made a stunning entrance at the BAFTA 2025 Awards on Sunday, held at the Royal Festival Hall. She looked more glowing than ever as she posed for the cameras, and people noticed a considerable transformation in her silhouette.
Selena, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Netflix film Emilia Pérez, dazzled in a glamorous black velvet gown featuring a plunging neckline and shimmering silver embellishments and her silhouette caught everyone's attention.
She elevated her look with classic pointed black heels and complemented her outfit with elegant dangling Tiffany earrings that matched the shimmering details of her gown.
Her brunette locks were styled sleek and pulled back, highlighting her radiant complexion. For makeup, she chose a luminous, glowing finish that enhanced her natural beauty.
So many people online gushed over her look, praising her stunning dress choice. One person wrote, "She looks elegant. One of her best red carpet looks," while another added, "Choosing this dress is a winner." A third wrote, "Love her gown. I like seeing women wearing proper dresses that showcase real glamour and elegance..."
That said, the dress didn’t win over everyone and genuinely polarized opinions. Someone who wasn’t a fan remarked, ''She looks beautiful. But the top looks cheap, it doesn't look good with that elegant dress,'' another observer wrote, ''I love the shape of the dress, but I really wish they had used cream velvet instead of the black.''
Selena's silhouette also became a focal point, with many noting that her body appeared different. A commentator noted, ''She lost weight, and had some work done on her face. She looks completely different.''
And while there has been much debate about how she lost weight, one person commented, ''She has an autoimmune condition, Lupus, which has taken her years to get under control, by taking care of herself. She looks beautiful.''
