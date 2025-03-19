“He Got Himself a Younger Lisa,” Jason Momoa’s New Girlfriend Bears a Striking Resemblance to His Ex-Wife

Reactions were explosive, particularly regarding Arjona's striking resemblance to Momoa's famous ex, Lisa Bonet. Some fans were direct in their observations: "I thought it was Lisa," one spectator admitted. Others zeroed in on Arjona's outfit, drawing comparisons to Bonet’s signature bohemian style: “OK, so why is she dressed like Lisa Bonet? one person wondered. Another pointed out, “Definitely has a type.”

The most thought-provoking comments came from those questioning the breakup itself. “But what was the point of breaking his marriage and end up getting a person who looks exactly as your ex-wife [sic]?” one person pondered, a user wrote: "Looks like his ex-wife", while another added, “He got himself a younger Lisa." And another kept coming: “This is embarrassing. She looks like his daughter”.