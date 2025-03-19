“He Got Himself a Younger Lisa,” Jason Momoa’s New Girlfriend Bears a Striking Resemblance to His Ex-Wife
Jason Momoa’s new girlfriend, Adria Arjona, is turning heads—and not just because of her style. Fans can’t stop talking about how she looks exactly like his ex, Lisa Bonet. But here’s the kicker: is this just a crazy coincidence, or is there more to this uncanny resemblance than meets the eye?
Hollywood’s hottest new couple, Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona, turned heads at the UK special screening of Black Bag in London on March 11, 2025. While both looked stunning in their fashionable outfits, it was Arjona who really stole the spotlight—thanks to her striking resemblance to a certain A-list ex. Netizens couldn’t help but notice how much she looked like Momoa’s former wife, Lisa Bonet.
Arriving hand in hand, the pair made quite the entrance. Momoa owned the red carpet in a sleek pinstriped suit that fit his tall frame perfectly. The deep charcoal color gave him a polished, cool look, and the slightly unbuttoned white shirt added just the right touch of laid-back style. Dark sunglasses and his hair tied back? Classic Momoa.
Arjona, meanwhile, stunned in an effortlessly chic all-black outfit. She paired loose black pants with an oversized blazer thrown over a barely-there bralette, nailing that perfect blend of edge and elegance. Her tousled waves framed her face, adding a natural touch to her bold look.
Reactions were explosive, particularly regarding Arjona's striking resemblance to Momoa's famous ex, Lisa Bonet. Some fans were direct in their observations: "I thought it was Lisa," one spectator admitted. Others zeroed in on Arjona's outfit, drawing comparisons to Bonet’s signature bohemian style: “OK, so why is she dressed like Lisa Bonet? one person wondered. Another pointed out, “Definitely has a type.”
The most thought-provoking comments came from those questioning the breakup itself. “But what was the point of breaking his marriage and end up getting a person who looks exactly as your ex-wife [sic]?” one person pondered, a user wrote: "Looks like his ex-wife", while another added, “He got himself a younger Lisa." And another kept coming: “This is embarrassing. She looks like his daughter”.
As the comments poured in, it seemed that everyone had an opinion on the striking resemblance—and what it might mean for Momoa’s love life. However, not everyone agreed. One person wrote, “People saying she looks like Lisa, how exactly? They are not even the same race, no similar face features. What are you seeing?” Another came to Arjona’s defense, stating, “She looks nothing like Lisa Bonet. This is Adria Arjona and she has a similar style to her father Ricardo Arjona.”
Others weighed in with their own thoughts: “Beautiful couple,” one person commented, while another added, “He doesn’t age.”
This isn’t the first time Jason Momoa has stepped onto the red carpet with his new girlfriend, sparking comparisons about whether she resembles his ex-wife or even his daughter.