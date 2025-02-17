Jason Momoa Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Girlfriend—Fans Say She Looks Like His Daughter

Although this is their first official event together, Momoa and Arjona have been linked since May 2024. The couple first sparked dating rumors when they shared photos from a trip to Japan, confirming their relationship on social media.

Momoa had previously hinted at his romance during a Comic Con panel in the UK, where he responded to a fan’s question about his relationship status by saying, "I am very much in a relationship."

Sources reveal that their relationship is sailing smoothly, "It's real. He cares about her. She's easygoing, fun, and they just click."