Jason Momoa Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Girlfriend—Fans Say She Looks Like His Daughter
Jason Momoa has officially gone public with his new relationship, but it’s not just the romance making headlines. Fans have taken to social media to point out an unexpected detail—some believe his new girlfriend resembles his daughter.
The Aquaman star, 45, and the Andor actress, 32, arrived together at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Valentine's Day.
For the occasion, Arjona stunned in a black denim mini dress with fringe detailing, completing the look with black tights, royal blue velvet heels, and a striped fringed handbag. Momoa, known for his rugged style, opted for a brown t-shirt, black leather jacket, dark jeans, and his signature red-lens sunglasses.
While their relationship has been making quiet headlines for months, this red carpet moment marked their official step into the spotlight as a couple.
After event photos surfaced online, fans couldn’t help but compare Arjona to Zoë Kravitz, the 36-year-old actress and daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, Momoa's ex-stepdaughter, and Lolani Momoa, Jason's daughter with Lisa.
One Instagram user wrote, "It's very disturbing that his girlfriend looks EXACTLY like his daughter." Another commented, "Zoë Kravitz look alike."
Although this is their first official event together, Momoa and Arjona have been linked since May 2024. The couple first sparked dating rumors when they shared photos from a trip to Japan, confirming their relationship on social media.
Momoa had previously hinted at his romance during a Comic Con panel in the UK, where he responded to a fan’s question about his relationship status by saying, "I am very much in a relationship."
Sources reveal that their relationship is sailing smoothly, "It's real. He cares about her. She's easygoing, fun, and they just click."
