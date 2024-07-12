“That Is His Son?” Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Fans Are Stunned After Seeing Their 35 Y.O. Son

It’s a rare sight to see Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s family together on the red carpet. Despite their private nature, the enduring Hollywood couple made an exception recently, attending a movie premiere with both their 35-year-old son and 32-year-old daughter.

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/East News

Kevin Bacon, 66, brought his family along for the premiere of MaXXXine in Los Angeles, accompanied by his spouse Kyra Sedgwick and their children. The couple, married since 1988, looked like a picture-perfect artistic family, radiating smiles as they posed for the cameras.

The actor exuded effortless style in a peach-colored suit paired with a gray dress shirt. Completing his fashionable ensemble, the Footloose star sported brown boots and added a touch of flair with sunglasses. His 58-year-old wife, actress Kyra Sedgwick, dazzled in a sleek black long-sleeved mini-dress adorned with voluminous sleeves.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

Their daughter Sosie, who is also an actress, flaunted her unique fashion sense in a stylish sweater depicting Tim Curry as the iconic transvestite scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Their son Travis, aged 35, chose a minimalist all-black outfit while posing with his family on the carpet. Known for his work as a music artist and composer, Travis proudly showcased his long black hair and striking eye makeup.

Online fans were thrilled to see the couple, renowned as one of Hollywood’s iconic romances. One person wrote, ’’Now this is what a Hollywood marriage should be. They have been together for ages...’’ Many observers also pointed out the striking resemblances between each child and one of the parents. One fan remarked, ’’Nice family, the daughter resembles Dad facially and the son resembles Mom.’’ Others, however, were surprised to see Travis, whose public appearances are rare, and commented on his edgy and boldly unique style, which contrasts with his dad’s fashion sense. A commentator even wondered, ’’That is his son?’’