Angelina Jolie Stuns Alongside Her Daughter on the Red Carpet, and People Are All Noticing the Same Thing

Angelina Jolie looked flawless as she attended the Broadway opening night of her musical, The Outsiders. The 48-year-old actress was all smiles as she posed with her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, who had worked with her on the project.

Jolie looked stunning in a shiny gold dress paired with a rusty-colored cape while her teenage daughter rocked a cool blue jumpsuit.



The Oscar-winning actress who worked as executive producer on the project had once revealed that Vivienne had a passion for theatre, saying, ’’She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.’’

MM/ABACA/Abaca/East News , Charles Sykes/Invision/East News

The mother-daughter pair radiated joy as they attended the event with all eyes naturally drawn to Jolie, who looked absolutely stunning with her vibrant red lipstick and slightly lighter blonde hair than her usual style.



Online, fans showered the star with compliments, saying that her beauty makes her «stand out from the crowd» and naming her «one of the world’s hottest women.» One person even noted, ’’She does look gorgeous here, even better than years ago.’’

MM/ABACA/Abaca/East News , MM/ABACA/Abaca/East News

While almost everyone would agree that the Maleficent actress looks incredible, many people noticed that there was something different about her, leaving some questioning whether her ever-growing glow was due to recent beauty procedures.



One person stated, «Angelina looks different. Or am I crazy?» While another wrote, «Looks like Angie had a little facelift or some kind of plastic surgery.» A third person added, ’’Angelina looks strange."

