Meg Ryan Makes a Rare Appearance at Met Gala After 20 Years and Looks Unrecognizable
Meg Ryan, the iconic rom-com actress, made a dazzling comeback at the Met Gala after more than two decades. The 62-year-old brought her A-game to the event, and fans couldn't help but notice how youthful and healthier she looks now.
Meg Ryan last graced the Met Gala back in 2001. On that occasion, she chose a knee-length dress with a pearly white bodice and a black pleated skirt. Completing the ensemble were strappy black kitten heels.
Her blonde hair, though similar in length to her 2024 look, was styled straight—a trend of that era. The finishing touch? Simple stud earrings that perfectly complemented her elegant appearance.
Ryan, now 62 years old, exuded elegance as she posed for photographs, wearing a stunning black Michael Kors gown. The dress featured a sheer bodice adorned with delicate floral embellishments. Her signature blonde wavy lob hairstyle framed her face, and she confidently struck various poses alongside designer Michael Kors, who is 64. The actress’s radiant smile added to the glamour of the evening.
Fans of the actress cheered her on. "The best she's looked in more than 10 years!!! Brava," commented a person. "She looks fantastic...she's toned down all the fillers. And that dress is classy and gorgeous," added another.
