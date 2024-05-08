Meg Ryan Makes a Rare Appearance at Met Gala After 20 Years and Looks Unrecognizable

Meg Ryan, the iconic rom-com actress, made a dazzling comeback at the Met Gala after more than two decades. The 62-year-old brought her A-game to the event, and fans couldn't help but notice how youthful and healthier she looks now.

Meg Ryan last graced the Met Gala back in 2001. On that occasion, she chose a knee-length dress with a pearly white bodice and a black pleated skirt. Completing the ensemble were strappy black kitten heels.

Her blonde hair, though similar in length to her 2024 look, was styled straight—a trend of that era. The finishing touch? Simple stud earrings that perfectly complemented her elegant appearance.