8 Fashion Mistakes That Can Age You—And How to Fix Them
Some fashion choices can unknowingly age you, making you appear older than you feel. Whether it’s the wrong accessories, a dated hairstyle, or an ill-fitting garment, small adjustments can dramatically change how you look and feel. Here’s how you can fix 8 fashion mistakes that age you.
1. Wearing long and shapeless cardigans
Overly long, unstructured cardigans can hang from your body in a way that adds unnecessary bulk. This can make your shape look lost and drape in a way that adds weight, making you appear older and heavier.
Fix: Opt for shorter, more tailored cardigans or those with some shape, such as a belted cardigan. A cropped cardigan that hits at the waist or one with structured lines can define your silhouette, adding elegance and youthfulness to your look.
2. Wearing the wrong tights
Shiny nude pantyhose? A definite “no” in today’s fashion world. According to stylists, they can make you look older, flatten your legs, and even scream “office in 1997.” Not exactly the vibe we’re going for!
Fix: If you love wearing tights, there’s a modern way to do it right. Opt for sheer blacks, stylish tonal patterns, or even subtle fishnets if you’re feeling a little daring. These fresh styles not only keep you comfortable, but also elevate your look with a chic, contemporary edge that’ll have you looking anything but dated.
3. Wearing overly chunky accessories
Large, bulky jewelry or accessories can overwhelm your frame and add unnecessary heaviness to your look. These pieces often feel outdated and can make your outfit appear busy and less refined.
Fix: Opt for smaller, delicate accessories that complement your natural features. Thin gold or silver chains, subtle stud earrings, or a minimalist bracelet can enhance your look without stealing the spotlight. The key is to choose refined pieces that highlight your style rather than overwhelm it.
4. Sticking with older styles of eyewear
Outdated or oversized glasses, especially those with thick frames, can make you look stuck in the past. These styles can age you by obscuring your face and drawing attention away from your features.
Fix: Choose modern eyewear with thinner frames and subtle, flattering shapes. Classic cat-eye or round frames can bring a youthful edge to your look. Opt for neutral colors or soft metallics to keep your glasses fresh and versatile while enhancing your natural features.
5. Wearing outdated footwear
Old-fashioned shoes, like overly thick heels, platform shoes, or frumpy flats, can significantly date your look. These types of footwear can make you look less in tune with current styles and more likely to appear older.
Fix: Invest in chic, contemporary shoes that are both fashionable and comfortable. Pointed-toe flats, sleek ankle boots, or block-heeled shoes are timeless choices that give your look an updated feel without sacrificing comfort. Neutral shades and subtle detailing can enhance the overall aesthetic of your outfit.
6. Wearing shift dresses that lack structure
Shift dresses, while comfortable, can sometimes be too loose and lack shape. They often make you appear boxy and can create a shapeless silhouette, which can inadvertently age you.
Fix: Choose dresses with a bit more structure, like A-line or fit-and-flare styles. These dresses follow the natural lines of your body while offering the same comfort but with more definition and polish. Look for dresses that cinch at the waist or have darts to create an hourglass figure, ensuring a youthful, flattering look.
7. Wearing the wrong sock height
Yep, it looks like even wearing socks that are too short can make you look like you’re stuck in the past. Gen Z, in particular, has declared ankle socks as “out.” It’s become a funny little trend, but apparently, sock height matters when it comes to staying stylish and youthful.
Fix: Embrace the power of the crew sock! These mid-rise socks are seen as cool and fresh, offering the perfect balance between style and comfort. Whether you’re rocking them with sneakers or pairing them with cute loafers, crew socks have become a fun way to keep your look current. Who knew socks could be such a statement?
8. Ignoring the power of the right haircut
A dated or long, shapeless hairstyle can drag your features down, making you look older. Styles that lack structure can hide your face and make your look feel stagnant.
Fix: A great haircut can change your entire appearance. According to stylists, the smart choice would be to add soft layers and natural volume. For example, go for a tousled pixie to add more lightness to your look.
