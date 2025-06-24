8 Fashion Mistakes That Can Age You—And How to Fix Them

Overly long, unstructured cardigans can hang from your body in a way that adds unnecessary bulk. This can make your shape look lost and drape in a way that adds weight, making you appear older and heavier.

Fix: Opt for shorter, more tailored cardigans or those with some shape, such as a belted cardigan. A cropped cardigan that hits at the waist or one with structured lines can define your silhouette, adding elegance and youthfulness to your look.