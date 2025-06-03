I Love My Wife, but Her New Life Choice Ruins Our Relationship

A year ago, my wife switched to “natural” deodorant. She is terrified of aluminum. She believes it can contribute to Alzheimer’s. She has been wearing aluminum-free deodorant, and OMG... It’s bad. Like, very bad. I don’t know how she can stand it.

When I come home from work, most of the time, the entire house smells like body odor. Her dirty laundry in the hamper emits body odor. Occasionally, she reaches around my neck to give me a hug, and it’s like getting rubbed across the cheek very slowly with a damp sponge. I have to actually hold my breath and pretend like I need to go to the bathroom and bolt off.

Now I’ll be snarky here, if she were a man, I’d just tell him that he smells, but as a woman, she’d probably start crying if I mentioned this... What’s the gentlest way to approach? Summer is coming 😫