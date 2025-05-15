My MIL Ruins My Honeymoon in the Most Selfish Way Possible

She and my FIL were visiting Chicago (where we live) for 10 days to see their son. My fiancé mostly stayed home during their visit to make the most of their time together. A few days ago, after breakfast, MIL asked to borrow his phone for an urgent call to her church, claiming her network was out of range. Nothing about it seemed off, so obviously he handed it over.

Our best guess is that’s when she called the hotel, pretending to be me, and told them we had to cancel because we were postponing our trip. Since the call went from my fiancé’s number, and she claimed to be me, the hotel had no reason to question it. The cancellation went through, and they even sent a confirmation email to his email (which was used at the time of booking).

We’ve been super caught up in the thick of our wedding preparation, so he hasn’t been getting time lately to actively check his emails every day. Then, this morning, while looking through his email inbox for a vendor detail, a hotel cancellation email caught him off guard. For the first half hour, we were absolutely dumbfounded with 1,000 questions on our minds. When we called the reception to check, they informed us of everything that I mentioned above.

They said that I (who apparently called them) even told them the reservation number and check-in dates for final verification. It was a very straightforward answer. It’s MIL, because there has been no one over at our place in the past 10 days who could’ve pretended to be “me” and pulled this off. My SIL and her 6 y/o kid are staying with us because of her marriage issues, but she’s been at her friend’s place for five days now.