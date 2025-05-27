My Toddler Saved Us From a Tragedy and Now I Can’t Look at My Husband Anymore

13 Times an Ordinary Day Turned Into a Scene From a Romantic Movie
Relationships
month ago
Watching over a toddler is exhausting—they need constant attention, and even the smallest slip can lead to disaster. This story tells how a normal day nearly turned into a nightmare. But just before things went wrong, the family’s toddler did something no one expected. What happened not only avoided tragedy, but it also changed everything.
We’re sorry for what happened, but let’s get more practical and specific to your story, focused on what you can do right now and going forward to cope and heal from this exact situation.
It’s hard when someone you rely on, especially a partner, makes a serious mistake that could have had devastating consequences.