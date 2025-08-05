15 Low-Effort Changes That Can Improve Your Next Trip
The truth is, the more you travel, the more you realize just how helpful small, smart hacks can be. Whether you’re trying to save money, avoid stress, or just make the journey smoother, these tips are worth keeping in your back pocket. From packing tricks to safety habits, here’s a set of expert-backed tips that can help you feel more prepared and less overwhelmed.
Let’s start with the list of tips that will surely be helpful before you go.
Look out for price errors.
Flight websites sometimes post fares that are far lower than usual. These glitches don’t last long, so it’s helpful to sign up for alerts from services like Going, Secret Flying, or Airfarewatchdog. When a mistake fare pops up, act fast before it disappears.
Use AI to plan your perfect itinerary.
Instead of spending hours browsing travel blogs, let AI help you plan. You can ask one of the popular AIs, like ChatGPT, to create an itinerary based on your location, travel dates, interests, and budget. The more specific your prompts are, the better your itinerary will be. You can also easily adjust the plan by requesting changes.
Book a free hotel stay in a layover city.
Make a list of what you packed.
Before you zip up your bag, take photos and write down what’s inside. If your luggage goes missing, this will make it much easier to get compensation from the airline or through travel insurance. It also helps you keep track of your belongings during the trip.
Exercise the day before your flight to avoid jet lag.
One of the easiest ways to adjust to a new time zone is to get your body moving. Exercising the day before your flight helps you sleep more easily at your destination. Try to skip caffeine the morning of your flight and stick to water instead. The goal is to arrive ready to adjust quickly.
Now, let’s move on to some smart packing tips, so you can make the best out of that limited space in your luggage.
Pre-plan your outfits.
If you want to pack lighter, this tip is key. Planning your outfits in advance helps you avoid overpacking and saves time each morning. You can list outfits in your phone or pack them in cubes or individual bags. Think about what you’ll wear each day, including travel days, and stick to it.
Line the edges of your suitcase with a belt.
Instead of curling up belts into bulky loops, lay them flat along the edges of your suitcase. This trick saves space and also helps keep the structure of your bag in place. It’s a simple way to pack more without crowding the middle of your luggage.
Put rolled socks inside your shoes.
Shoes take up a lot of space, so use that space wisely. Rolling your socks and placing them inside your shoes helps save room and keeps your footwear from getting squashed. It also keeps your socks organized and easy to find. On your way back, if the shoes are dirty, you can slip that free — and often unused — hotel showercap over them to keep things clean.
Line your backpack with a plastic bag.
Protect your gear by lining the inside of your backpack with a plastic garbage bag. It acts as a waterproof barrier and prevents damage from spills, leaks, or loose items like pens or toiletries. At the end of your trip, it can also double as a bag for laundry or dirty shoes.
Expensive? Disguise it with duct tape.
If you’re carrying valuable gear like a camera or laptop, cover parts of it with duct tape to make it look beat-up. Thieves are less likely to target something that looks broken or worn out. When the trip’s over, you can remove the tape and clean off the residue with a product like GooGone.
Mark your baggage as fragile.
Luggage gets lost or damaged more often than people expect. One way to avoid that stress is to label your bag as fragile. It encourages airport staff to treat your suitcase more carefully. There’s also a bonus: bags marked as fragile are usually loaded last and unloaded first, which means you’ll likely get your bag sooner at baggage claim.
Moving in, we’ve also included these next ideas to help you out while in transit.
Use your sunglasses as a phone holder.
This clever little hack is perfect for flights. Flip your sunglasses upside down on the tray table, with the arms crossed and the lenses facing away. Your phone should rest nicely in the curve, allowing you to watch movies or podcasts hands-free.
Add contact information to your phone’s lock screen.
Losing your phone while traveling can be a nightmare. To increase the chances of getting it back, set your lock screen to display your name, email, and the number of a travel companion or trusted contact — especially if you’re traveling alone. That way, if someone finds your phone, they can reach out even without unlocking it.
The list of smart choices doesn’t end when you land. Here’s what you can do to better adjust to your new location.
Charge electronic devices through a TV.
Lost your charger plug or ran out of sockets in your hotel room? Many hotel TVs have a USB port that can double as a charger. Just plug your cable into the back or side of the television, and your phone or tablet will start charging right away. It’s a great fix when you’re in a pinch and need some extra battery life.
Plan your meal times around local customs.
Food routines change from country to country. In places like Spain, dinner often doesn’t start until 9 or 10 at night. Many restaurants also close between lunch and dinner. Before you arrive, learn the local rhythm so you’re not stuck hungry when everything’s closed.
