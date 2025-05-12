I Lost My Baby Girl Because of My MIL, and She Couldn’t Care Less

From the very beginning, things were off. Max was disrespectful, swearing, ignoring rules, and treating Ellie terribly. I tried to keep the peace, but his behavior only got worse. Ellie kept trying to play with him, but he’d make fun of her. By the third day, I was about ready to lose it.

One day, I went on a quiet walk to clear my head. I left Ellie with Claire and Max, thinking they’d be fine for a little while. But when I returned, my daughter was gone. There was no sign of her, and Claire and Max were just sitting there, playing with no hint of concern. I asked Claire where Ellie was, and my MIL casually replied, “She was here just a minute ago,” as if nothing was wrong.

Panic set in as I ran to the hotel staff to tell them my daughter was missing. Suddenly, everyone was frantic, searching for her. My heart was in my throat. After what felt like an eternity, they found her in the hotel’s basement storage room, curled up in a corner, terrified but unharmed.