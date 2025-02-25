My Brother-in-Law Never Pays His Share, So I Gave Him a Dose of His Own Medicine

Hi Bright Side,

I really need your advice on how to deal with a tricky family member. I have a brother-in-law who’s driving me up the wall, and I’m wondering if I handled the situation the right way or if I went too far.

So, here’s the story. My 25-year-old brother-in-law lives in another city and often visits us. He always stays with us and whenever we go out, he always insists on going shopping. Whether it’s clothes, gaming kits, or little luxuries, he never offers to pay for himself. He always “forgets his wallet”.

If I bring it up, he either laughs it off or says that since I earn more than him, I should be the one covering his expenses—not his wife or brother, but me. And yes, I do make a decent income, but I can’t keep footing the bill every single time. In the past, I’ve paid for things and asked him to pay me back, but he never did.