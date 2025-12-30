My Mom Refused to Be Called Grandma, and My 6-Year-Old’s Response Was Unforgettable

<strong>Hey, Bright Side!

Okay, this is one of those things that felt small at first and then absolutely blew up in my face. So my mom has always been very into not aging. Botox, filters, “I still get carded” jokes, the whole vibe.

When my daughter was born, my mom immediately said she didn’t want to be called “Grandma” because it “makes her look old.” Her words, not mine. She suggested my daughter call her by her first name instead. I thought it was weird, but whatever.