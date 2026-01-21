I Refuse to Let My FIL Near My Child, His Influence Is Toxic

Hey, Bright Side,

Okay, I seriously don’t even know where to start. I’m still shaking a little. My FIL has this really toxic belief that emotions are a sign of weakness.

Yesterday, my 9-year-old was bawling because he lost his puppy (RIP little guy), and FIL literally yelled at him, “Men don’t cry.” I completely lost it and snapped, “You don’t decide how I raise my children.”