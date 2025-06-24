I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
I Lied to a Flight Attendant to Teach a Rude Passenger a Lesson
Watching people being rude is difficult, but watching them get a taste of their own medicine is incredibly satisfying. In this story, we see a passenger acting immaturely and a man who was smart enough to teach her a lesson.
This passenger needed a taste of karma.
While traveling, I saw a rude woman cut the airport line and shove a child aside with her foot. She did not apologize. That moment stuck with me.
Later, when I boarded the plane, I was stunned to see her sitting right next to me. I thought she could use a taste of karma. So I lied to the flight attendant. I said she was in my seat and was being difficult.
I let her expose herself.
The woman tried to hold her ground and refused to move. Before the flight attendant could respond, she erupted. She accused me of lying, shouted that she arrived first, and claimed no one told her otherwise. I said nothing. I let her dig her own grave.
She kept raising her voice, throwing insults, and eventually turned her anger on the flight attendant. She even made threats.
That was the breaking point. In the end, she was escorted off the plane. Some passengers gave me knowing glances of approval. Others looked at me with judgment.
The funny part? I just saw her at our office. It turns out she is our new client. And I’m pretty sure she remembers me.
What do I do now?
Take a moment to assess the situation.
Thank you for sharing your story with us. First, stay calm. You’re understandably unsettled, but reacting impulsively won’t help. Ask yourself whether she truly recognizes you, airport encounters can be chaotic, and she may not remember.
Consider how important this client is to your job. If she’s a key account, you’ll need to be more cautious. If possible, see if you can minimize direct interaction with her. But if you can’t avoid her, you’ll need a plan.
Pick an approach carefully.
If she doesn’t acknowledge you, the easiest path is to pretend nothing happened. Stay professional and treat her like any other client. If she does recognize you, and you’re worried she’ll hold a grudge, a brief, polite comment could help smooth things over.
You could say, “I realize our airport interaction wasn’t the best, let’s start fresh.” Even if you don’t feel sorry, this can defuse tension and keep things professional.
Protect yourself professionally.
If she seems hostile or tries to make things difficult at work, document your interactions. Keep emails and notes in case she complains. If the situation escalates, consider looping in a manager or HR. Avoid gossiping about her to coworkers—staying neutral is the safest way to avoid drama.
Learn your lesson from the situation.
While her behavior at the airport was unacceptable, lying to the flight attendant escalated the conflict. In the future, if you witness someone being rude, the best approach is to report them calmly or let staff handle it. Engaging in revenge might feel satisfying in the moment, but it can backfire, as you’re seeing now.
While this is an uncomfortable situation, it’s not hopeless. Most people care more about how you treat them in the present than past conflicts. Stay polite, focus on your work, and she may move on.
