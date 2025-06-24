I Lied to a Flight Attendant to Teach a Rude Passenger a Lesson

The woman tried to hold her ground and refused to move. Before the flight attendant could respond, she erupted. She accused me of lying, shouted that she arrived first, and claimed no one told her otherwise. I said nothing. I let her dig her own grave.

She kept raising her voice, throwing insults, and eventually turned her anger on the flight attendant. She even made threats.

That was the breaking point. In the end, she was escorted off the plane. Some passengers gave me knowing glances of approval. Others looked at me with judgment.

The funny part? I just saw her at our office. It turns out she is our new client. And I’m pretty sure she remembers me.

What do I do now?