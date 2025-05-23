10 Coworkers Who Treat Every “No” Like a Negotiation

My coworker was the classic mean girl. She was always talking about people behind their back and creating drama. She started a rumor that I was having an affair with the boss. She told everyone, “I saw them sneak off into the basement last night after I left.”

I warned her to stop. She acted dumb and said, “I would never say such a thing!” The next day, I found a termination letter on my desk. Shocked, I went straight to the boss, and he gave me an excuse that they had to let me go because the company is making some “structural changes.”

A few months after I left, I found out from a friend that that mean coworker was actually the one that had the affair with the boss, and she was trying to divert attention away from herself. She ended up losing her job and husband.