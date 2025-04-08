A Rude Passenger Insulted Me in Another Language, So I Made Her Flight Miserable

I was flying home. My window seat was next to a sweet older lady and her sour-faced daughter. I apologized for making them stand up. The mother smiled. The daughter muttered something in another language.

I didn’t think much of it until I realized she was trash-talking me in a language I actually knew. I’m not perfect at French, but I can understand most of it. She was calling me a “giant fool”. I pretended not to hear anything at first, but then as soon as we took off, I heard the daughter complaining in French.

She was venting about how inconvenient it was to let me in. She kept going and going, and soon the mother tried to quiet her down, but it didn’t work. Apparently, they both assumed I didn’t understand them.