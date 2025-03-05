My “Dream Man” Approached Me With a Horrible Ultimatum About My 3-Year-Old Daughter, I’m Fuming

Ashley revealed, “Even after Jake’s cruel ultimatum, I still love him. I know how that sounds—I know—but I can’t just shut off my feelings. I can’t imagine my life without him. I wanted us to be a family—Ella, Jake, and me. But now, everything I dreamed of is crashing down around me.

I was in complete shock after our conversation. I kept telling myself that if I just had time, if I could show him how much we belong together, maybe he would change his mind. So, in my desperation, I went to my sister. I told her everything, every heartbreaking detail. And then, I asked her something I never thought I would: ‘Could Ella stay with you for a month or two? Just for a little while... just until I can convince Jake that we can make this work?’

I never meant to give my little girl up—I never would. I just needed time. But my sister didn’t see it that way. She was horrified. Then she told my mom, and soon, the rest of my family knew. One by one, they turned against me, their anger cutting deeper than I ever expected.

‘How could you even think of this?’

‘You’re choosing a man over your own child!’

‘You’re a mother first—how could you be so selfish?’

They don’t understand. They won’t understand. I wasn’t trying to abandon my daughter—I was just trying to save what I thought was my future. But now, I don’t even know what that future looks like anymore.

I still have some kind of relationship with Jake, but I feel him slipping away. And honestly? Maybe I should let him go. But my heart won’t listen to reason, and I’m terrified of what comes next. I don’t know what to do.”