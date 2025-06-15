I Was Banned From My Child’s Party, So I Planned the Ultimate Revenge

Hi Bright Side,

We planned to have my child’s 12th birthday party at her dad’s house because it’s nice and big. When I arrived, his wife said, “I decide who enters my house. You’re not welcome here!”

My ex, with whom I had planned the party, was silent. What a coward! So, I smiled and left.

An hour later, my ex called me, trembling. That’s because, before leaving their house, I had quietly taken my daughter, put her in the car, and brought her back home with me. He explained to me that everyone froze when they realized that my daughter wasn’t there.

For an hour, all the guests had searched for her — in the house, in the garden, even in the neighborhood. He was in shock, when I told him that I am the one who took her.

Maybe I went too far, but she’s my daughter, and I wasn’t going to let 30 people celebrate her birthday while her own mother wasn’t there.

As for the party, I brought her a cake and balloons, and we celebrated — just the two of us. Maybe it wasn’t as fancy as the other party, but it was much more real and genuine.

Do you think I went too far?

Dree