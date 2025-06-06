I Refused to Give My Husband’s Inheritance to His Unworthy Daughter

Dear Bright Side,

My stepdaughter, 28, never visited her dad during his 6-year illness. My daughter, not his, always stood by him, so he left her all his money—$45,000. I said to his daughter, “Absent kids lose all their rights!”

She smirked and told me, “You will regret this!” That night, I froze in horror when I got a call informing me that I had 7 days to evacuate my house.

Turns out that my husband left the house to his daughter without even mentioning it to me.

My stepdaughter said that my daughter and I have plenty of money now, and we can use that $45,000 to rent me a place.

I refuse to leave my house. I’ve lived here for 22 years, and it’s worth over $200,000. My stepdaughter refuses to negotiate with me and says that “I deserve what I am getting.”

I feel betrayed. Don’t you think that I am being treated unfairly?

What should I do?

Nancy