I Became a Surrogate for My Best Friend, Years Later It Turned Out My Most Horrible Mistake

The woman shared, “That’s when I stepped in. I told her she needed to stop talking to Clara like that. She turned to me and said, ’You’re my real mother, why don’t you love me?’ I told her as calmly as I could that I was nothing more than an egg donor, I told her I love her like a niece and that’s all.

Clara is her mother, not me. I wasn’t the one who raised her, I wasn’t there for her childhood. Clara was. I never saw her as my daughter because that wasn’t the role I had in her life.

She left again crying and since then has sent me over twenty messages. Some are angry and some are pleading. She’s asked me to meet with her and James because she says we’re her real parents. She says she loves Clara but insists she’s always felt a disconnect and that I’m the reason why.

Clara and I have been in touch since the blow up, and we’re both heartbroken. My husband thinks I should have a one on one with Bella, but honestly I feel like there’s nothing left to say. I didn’t raise her. Clara did. She was always a wonderful mother and up until now she and Bella had a great relationship. I don’t know why Bella is spiraling like this.

Clara was there for every birthday, every school day, every scraped knee, heartbreak, and milestone. I made peace with my role in Bella’s life a long time ago. I never saw myself as her mother, not because I didn’t care, but because that was never the agreement. I helped a friend become a mother, and I kept that promise. Am I wrong in this situation?”