My Husband Got a Paternity Test on Our Daughter and It Came Back Negative, but I Never Cheated

Life proves that almost all incredible movie scenarios may be based on real events. This very thing happened to one woman. Her world was turned upside down after her spouse decided to do a random paternity test. He doubted he was the father of their daughter, but the results shocked them both.

A happy family was suddenly hit by heart-wrenching news.

A woman, 29, took to Reddit to share the story that happened to her and affected her peaceful and happy family. She shared that her husband, 31, got a paternity test on their 5-year-old daughter. To everyone’s surprise, the results came back negative, which meant that the woman’s husband wasn’t their kid’s biological father. In her original post, the devastated woman said that she sincerely didn’t know how it happened. She confessed that since the test results were delivered, she wasn’t able to stop crying all day. The woman assured me that she had never cheated on her spouse. She wrote that she loves her husband, they’d been together since college and he’s the true love of her life. She sincerely considers him handsome and kind and admits that she did have relationships with two other people, but both were before she and her spouse ever got together. The woman is sure that there is no other potential father for their daughter. She explained that they were married already and actively trying for a baby. She emotionally revealed that she didn’t have any idea why her husband took that test, because she would never, ever cheat. But still, it did come back negative and now the problem is that her spouse thinks he’s not their daughter’s dad. The desperate woman confessed that she didn’t know how to convince him it was a faulty test and she was feeling really scared.

The husband’s reaction was very far from positive.

The woman continues her post, saying that past few months it was like her husband had become someone completely different from the man she married. He was cold and suspicious. He kept demanding to see his wife’s phone, and wouldn’t tell her why, and she showed him at first but eventually told him she wouldn’t anymore unless he explained why. He’s been distant with their daughter, too. He remained in his office for hours on end, and his wife even didn’t know what he was doing. One morning, he even accused her of cheating, saying he’d done the test after realizing that their daughter’s eyes wouldn’t naturally come from her blue-eyed parents. He even wanted her to get out of the house. But the woman didn’t leave and he locked her out of their bedroom and she had to stay in their daughter’s room.

The woman was trying hard to prove her faithfulness to her man.

The woman goes on, saying that she was totally upset because of the whole situation. Being absolutely sure that she had never been unfaithful to her husband, she tried to suggest to him all possible ways to prove it. She even had a list she made of tests she wanted done, and finally, they both came to an agreement. Her husband said that he still loved their daughter, and he promised to not try to keep his wife out of the house or their room. She even asked him to hug her and he did, but the woman still felt that her husband didn’t trust her and was scared that she wouldn’t be able to convince him. Her main wish was to make her family go back to normal. She wanted to remain a good wife and support her husband’s needs while proving her innocence.

The twist of the story was so mind-blowing that it left the whole family in shock.

The woman continues, saying, “We did a few tests. Blood paternity tests for him and me, and our daughter, and we had an appointment with a chimerism specialist coming up, but that got canceled because, well, some of you guessed it, but my daughter is not biologically mine either.” The revelation was so shocking that both spouses were just left speechless. Then a police officer came to their house and took their statements, and they intended to sue the hospital where the woman gave birth. She doesn’t even know what happened to her baby, and that is the most terrifying. She now has her husband back, but her whole world is still upended. She was afraid that her daughter was going to be taken away from her, but at the same time she wanted to know where her biological daughter was, and if she was okay.

The woman posted a heartwarming update about the happy end of their story.

Recently, the woman posted an update of the whole story on Reddit. She dedicated it to three thousand people who followed her, all of the YouTubers who made videos, and the people on every social media platform from TikTok to Tumblr, who have been giving her advice. She and her husband found their biological daughter. She was in foster care. The hospital they had her at wasn’t in the best area, and she was taken home by a family who ended up under investigation, apparently, when she was proven not their biological child, she was taken by the state. They started the adoption process immediately. They explained to their daughter that her sister was going to be coming to stay with them and that they still loved her very much. She was ecstatic at the idea. Now they’re planning to move away from their town. They’ve found a wonderful place in a good school district a few states away, and it has plenty of room for their family to grow.