14 Moments That Sewed Love Back Into People Who Thought It Was Gone

I found out about the infidelity after I had gotten married. The cheating took place a few months before the wedding.

We had been “fighting” to get married for a few years, as my spouse and I are both half Indian and belong to different communities. We managed to get married with both families present and both cultures and communities represented. It was a glorious moment — only for me to find out a week later.

Anyway. I had never looked at any of the photos or videos that were sent, but today I literally had to because I had to send certain photos for printing a wedding album before the deal expired. I was dreading it.

But instead of pain, I found myself smiling...truly smiling. We are reconciling and things are mostly better. But this really healed something. © kal-yani / Reddit