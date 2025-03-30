12 Times People Just Wanted to Be Kind, But Life Had Other Plans

So I, a 27 year-old female, am rather tall. I often help people in grocery stores that need things on high shelves. I just call it the Tall Tax, it’s better to be kind to the short folks so they don’t bust your shins. Well one day after a rough day at work, I am at the grocery store to get a few items, I used a basket because I didn’t need much. I had just gotten some ice cream and was heading to the cashier when I come across a mother and teenage daughter.

The mother was shorter than shoulder height on me, and the daughter was in a full-time wheelchair (no leg mobility). The daughter is pointing to a pint of ice cream she wanted, on the top shelf of the freezer. There were only a few left and they were pushed all the way to the back.

I stop as I’m walking by, and kindly say “Do you need some help? I have a bit more reach.” The mother and daughter gladly accept my help, the mother said she was thinking she’d have to get an employee to help. I put my basket down and easily reach up to get the pint, then pull the last few pints forward for the next person. They thank me and I return to my basket and go to pick it up.

Next thing I hear the daughter: “Thanks! We all know 'I' wouldn’t have been able to get that!” and pats her wheelchair with a huge grin on her face. It takes me out! Instead of stooping down to pick up my basket I’m almost on my knees laughing. She’s laughing too, and her mother stutters out, “Y-you can’t just say that to a stranger!” to her daughter. But the two of us are just dying with laughter for a minute or two until we part ways. Sail_Historical / Reddit